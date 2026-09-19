Warren Buffett Becomes Berkshire Chairman Emeritus At 96 As Son Howard Becomes Director
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- The press release
- About Berkshire
The move completes a transition that began when Greg Abel took over as chief executive on January 1, 2026. Buffett, who turned 96 in August and has served Berkshire since 1965, will remain on the board of directors.
“Father Time always wins,” Buffett wrote in a letter to shareholders attached to the announcement.“He has, however, been generous with me. He has given me the opportunity to see Berkshire reach a point...
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