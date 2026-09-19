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Warren Buffett Becomes Berkshire Chairman Emeritus At 96 As Son Howard Becomes Director

Warren Buffett Becomes Berkshire Chairman Emeritus At 96 As Son Howard Becomes Director


2026-09-19 04:07:44
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) announced Friday that Warren E. Buffett has been named chairman emeritus, effective immediately. The board elected his son Howard G. Buffett, a Berkshire director since 1993, as chairman under the company's long-standing succession plan. Susan L. Decker will continue to serve as lead independent director.

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    The press release
      About Berkshire
    Warren Buffett's letter to shareholders

The move completes a transition that began when Greg Abel took over as chief executive on January 1, 2026. Buffett, who turned 96 in August and has served Berkshire since 1965, will remain on the board of directors.

“Father Time always wins,” Buffett wrote in a letter to shareholders attached to the announcement.“He has, however, been generous with me. He has given me the opportunity to see Berkshire reach a point...

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