AIOCD Urges Govt To Rethink Mandatory CCTV Rule For Pharmacies

AIOCD Opposes Mandatory CCTV Proposal

The All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) has urged the Government to reconsider the proposal to make CCTV cameras, DVR/NVR systems and related surveillance infrastructure mandatory at every pharmacy and medical shop across the country.

Financial Burden on Small Chemists

AIOCD President JS Shinde and General Secretary Rajiv Singhal stated that lakhs of chemists are providing medicines every day to nearly 140 crore citizens of the country. Serious irregularities are extremely limited. Making 6–8 CCTV cameras, DVR/NVR, storage, wiring, internet connectivity and maintenance mandatory could impose an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh or more on small and medium-sized chemists.

Practical Difficulties in Rural Areas

AIOCD pointed out that in rural and remote areas, frequent power failures, poor internet connectivity and the non-availability of trained technicians make continuous CCTV recording difficult and impractical. A uniform requirement cannot reasonably be imposed on every small medical shop, particularly in economically weaker and remote areas.

Call for Government Support or Reconsideration

AIOCD has requested that if CCTV surveillance is considered essential for public safety and regulatory monitoring, the Government should provide the necessary infrastructure, its installation and maintenance. Alternatively, the mandatory requirement should be reconsidered, and a practical and proportionate mechanism should be adopted.

The chemist community has always extended its cooperation to the Government and remains committed to ensuring the safe and uninterrupted availability of medicines to the public. AIOCD has requested that the genuine ground-level difficulties of small chemists be taken into consideration before imposing any additional infrastructure-related compliance. (ANI)

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