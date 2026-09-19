Ganesh Chaturthi: Ambanis Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Amid the festive fervour of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Thursday to offer prayers.

The Ambani family sought blessings from Lord Ganesha at the revered pandal, one of Mumbai's most prominent destinations during the annual festival.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani take darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai. twitter/oTaimr3D6m - ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026

Lalbaugcha Raja attracts thousands of devotees every year during the festival, with people lining up to seek darshan and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. The Ambanis' visit added to the public attention surrounding the celebrations.

In visuals from the pandal, Mukesh Ambani along with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant could be seen engrossed in devotion as they offered prayers and sought blessings.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with particular enthusiasm in Mumbai, where elaborate idols, decorated pandals and community festivities form an integral part of the city's cultural landscape.

Ganapati Celebrations at Ambani Residence

The Ambanis' appearance at Lalbaugcha came shortly after the family recently hosted Ganapati celebrations at their residence. The guest list featured a who's who of Bollywood, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Kajol, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, among others, joined the Ambanis for the festive celebrations.

Immersion Ceremony

At midnight on Wednesday, members of the Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, stepped out to participate in the immersion ceremony of the Lord Ganesha idol brought to their residence for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Videos doing the rounds on social media, Radhika and Anant could be seen dancing their hearts out as they bid farewell to Lord Bappa. The family members were seen participating in the festivities with enthusiasm and devotion as the idol was taken for immersion. (ANI)

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