CM Shivakumar's Surprise Visit To Mangaluru Port To Hear Fishermen

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday made a surprise early morning visit to the Mangaluru fishing harbour, inspected the port facilities and interacted with fishermen and traders to understand their concerns. Minister UT Khader, Congress leaders Padmaraj and Inayat Ali, former president of Dakshina Kannada District Trawl Boat Fishermen's Association Chethan Bengre, Mohan Bengre and other local leaders were present during the visit.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he had visited the port early in the morning along with the district minister and listened to the issues raised by fishermen and traders. "At this port and fishing yard, these jetties are available, and the fish market is. I have been here for a very long time to look at their problems. Now God has given me this opportunity to serve them. So early in the morning, at 5:00, I got up and came here to visit along with my district minister," he said.

The Chief Minister said he had received a list of problems from fishermen and would work towards finding solutions after reviewing them. "I am seeing in my own eyes. And we have to come up with a solution," he added.

Plans for Maritime and Blue Economy

Shivakumar said the state government has announced plans to develop a maritime and fishing industry ecosystem linked to the blue economy. He said a university focused on sea and water-related education would be established, while the number of seats would be increased from the existing 40-50 seats.

He further said the government was working on a new master plan related to maritime education and projects connected with the coastal sector in Karnataka. The Chief Minister also said efforts were being made to introduce passenger and goods transportation through waterways, including a sea metro project. "Yesterday itself, I announced there'll be a maritime and fishing industry connected to all this, connected to maritime and various other aspects of the blue economy. A university will be formed. We are going to increase the seats for students from 40 or 50; it is from 40 to 60 to 200 seats, and we are coming out with a new master plan for that education, on the entire area connected to the sea and water. And we have announced a lot of projects that connect to the sea in Karnataka. There is no transportation of passengers or goods from one place to another. Now we are going to start that, including the sea metro," he said.

On Tulu Language

On the Tulu language, Shivakumar said the government respected the sentiments of people associated with the language and would encourage its preservation. "Tulu language, who lives here, who breathes here, who are born here, it is their pride. We have to respect their sentiment. It breathes a long history, and we don't want to see that language be wiped out. We should encourage them," he said.

Strengthening Coastal Economy

He added that the Karnataka Cabinet had, for the first time in history, held a meeting in Mangaluru and taken decisions after considering the aspirations of people from the region. The Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government was committed to strengthening the coastal economy with better infrastructure, stronger livelihoods and greater opportunities for people dependent on the sea.

In a post on X, Karnataka CM wrote,“Following yesterday's Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, I visited the Fisheries Harbour today and took a firsthand look at the work and livelihoods that keep our coastal economy moving. Interacted with members of the fishing community and saw the day's catch at the harbour.”

“Mangaluru's relationship with the sea is generations old. The sea has shaped this city, sustained its families and powered its economy for generations. We have announced several measures to strengthen this and we are committed to building a stronger, more prosperous coast - with better infrastructure, stronger livelihoods and greater opportunities for the people who call it home,” the post stated. (ANI)

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