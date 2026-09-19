Varanasi Blood Donation Drive Collects 510 Units Under Seva Sankalp

As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department organised voluntary blood donation camps at 22 centres across Varanasi district, with residents donating a total of 510 units of blood.

Leaders Urge Public Participation

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar personally donated blood during the campaign to encourage others to come forward. MLA Saurabh Srivastava also participated in the blood donation drive. Rajbhar said blood donation was a great social service and could help save the life of someone in need. He appealed to district residents to ensure that healthy and eligible citizens come forward regularly for voluntary blood donation and contribute to raising awareness about blood donation in society.

MLA Saurabh Srivastava said voluntary blood donation was an important means of serving humanity. He noted that there was no artificial alternative to blood and, therefore, the role of voluntary blood donors was crucial in ensuring its availability for needy patients. He urged more people to donate blood so that no patient faces a shortage in times of need.

Officials Hail Successful Drive

Chief Medical Officer Dr NP Singh said the enthusiasm and sense of social responsibility shown by citizens at the blood donation camps organised across 22 centres under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was commendable.“During the campaign, 510 units of blood were voluntarily collected,” Singh said.

Expressing gratitude to all blood donors, he said each donor's contribution could prove life-saving for a needy patient. The Chief Medical Officer said blood donation was a completely voluntary and humanitarian service. He appealed to healthy and eligible citizens to regularly donate blood voluntarily and inspire others to do the same.

Organised by the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, the campaign aims to strengthen blood availability, encourage voluntary blood donation and raise public awareness about blood donation. With the participation of district residents, the campaign received widespread public support, with a large number of citizens coming forward to donate blood.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)