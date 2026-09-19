MCD Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions, Demolishes 41 Properties

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws. According to officials, strict enforcement action is being undertaken across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with building norms and safeguard public safety.

As part of today's intensive enforcement exercise, 41 demolition actions were carried out across all 12 zones of the MCD. In addition, 10 properties were sealed, while 7 demolition orders were passed against properties found in violation of applicable building norms and regulations.

The MCD had also undertaken an extensive enforcement exercise yesterday, during which 39 properties were demolished, and 6 properties were sealed for violations of the MPD and Building Bye-Laws.

Major Demolition Actions Across Zones

During today's enforcement drive, major demolition actions were carried out at Vasant Kunj North in South West Zone; Mayapuri DDA Market, Maya Enclave, Uttam Nagar and Tilak Nagar in West Zone; Dev Nagar and Karol Bagh in Central Zone; Shakarpur, Shivpuri Extension and Ganesh Nagar-II in East Zone; Mustafabad and Sabhapur in North East Zone, among other locations across Delhi.

MCD Reiterates 'Zero Tolerance' Stance

The MCD has reiterated that no unauthorised construction or violation of building norms will be permitted within its jurisdiction. The Corporation has further stated that the ongoing enforcement drive will continue with full vigour against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and other violations that may pose risks to public safety.

The MCD has directed its field officials to maintain strict vigilance and take necessary action against violations in accordance with the applicable provisions of the MPD, Building Bye-Laws and other relevant regulations. (ANI)

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