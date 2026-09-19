Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA CRIES After Mahhi Vij Rejects Him 'Maine Maa Bola Tha Re'

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Yung DSA gets emotional after his equation with Mahhi Vij takes a shocking turn. Recalling the bond he shared with Mahhi, Yung DSA breaks down and says, 'Maine Maa Bola Tha Re Usko.' His emotional reaction leaves the house atmosphere tense as their relationship faces a major setback.

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