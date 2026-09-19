Balochistan: Munir Mengal Urges UN Action AGAINST PAKISTAN World News

Baloch Voice Association President Munir Mengal has urged the United Nations and the international community to take action over the situation in Balochistan. Mengal alleged enforced disappearances, military suppression and civilian suffering in the region, claiming women and children are among those affected. He called on UN bodies and special procedures to take notice and press Pakistan to address the concerns.

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