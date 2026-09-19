Asian Games 2026: Meet The 5 Indian Debutants To Watch Out For

The 2026 edition of the Asian Games in Japan will witness some of the world's best in action, with stars like PV Sindhu, Harmanpreet Singh, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Mirabai Chanu, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, among many others getting a shot at solidifying their legacies as their respective sports' all-time greats.

However, for some players in India's contingent of 499 players, it will mark a massive starting point of their careers, and a fine performance at the continental stage could pave way for the realisation of their Olympic dreams at Los Angeles in 2028. Historically, the stage of the Asian Games has played a big role in helping shape the legacies of Indian athletes, and undoubtedly, it would be the same this time around, with the aspiration for medals higher than ever.

Top Indian Debutants to Watch

Here is a look at the top five athletes who are to watch out for on their Asian Games debut:

Ayush Shetty (badminton)

The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting young badminton talents in the world, with an ability to step up his game against the biggest names and during the biggest matches. With a bronze medal in the Thomas Cup and an Asian Championships silver, he has already started building a resume that could place him among the legends in a decade from now. In the recently held BWF World Championships, Ayush had stunned then world number one and then-defending champion Shi Yuqi. For his Asian Championships silver medal, he defeated the defending champion and then world number one Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinal and then world number four Jonatan Christie in the quarterfinals. His giant-killing abilities could help India clinch their second-ever gold medal and first-ever men's gold at the Asian Games.

Rohit Yadav (javelin throw)

In the absence of Neeraj Chopra, this 25-year-old javelin thrower has been thrown into deep waters on his Asian Games debut. With javelin throw slowly becoming a sport where Asian powerhouses like Neeraj, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage are also making their mark at the global level, the gigantic burden of filling Neeraj's shoes is on Rohit. Rohit has produced two sensational 87 m throws this season, with his best coming in August at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meet in Bhubaneswar, where an 87.68 m throw earned him the gold.

Sujeet Kalkal (wrestling)

This 23-year-old freestyle wrestler from Haryana is shaping up to be another great from the land known to produce some of the best combat athletes in the country. His 65 kg gold at the Asian Championships this year in Bishkek, and success at age-group wrestling with an under-23 gold last year and an under-20 bronze in 2022, have already made him a well-accomplished name coming up the ranks. A medal at the Asian Games could serve as a perfect launching pad for a successful career.

Sakshi Chaudhary (boxing)

It rained gold in boxing for India in the recent Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, as the Indian contingent produced a record-breaking haul of 10 medals, including seven golds. Among them was Sakshi Chaudhary, who secured a women's 51 kg gold. A World Boxing Cup gold medalist in 54 kg and an Asian Boxing Championships bronze medalist in the 54 kg category in 2021, 26-year-old Sakshi would be aiming to secure a gold at another big multi-sport event.

Suruchi Phogat (shooting)

At the age of 20, Suruchi has already started making a name for herself, with five ISSF World Cup gold medals, a team silver in the World Championships last year and a gold medal in the World Cup final last year. The 10 m air pistol shooter had one of her career-defining moments last year, outclassing Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker to win the gold at the ISSF World Cup Lima. Already producing her best against some of the world's best, Suruchi would undoubtedly be one of the biggest hopes for a medal among the debutants. (ANI)

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