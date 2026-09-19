DUSU Elections 2026: ABVP Leads President Post, Independents Ahead In VP

ABVP candidates Yash Dabas and Riya were leading in the President and Secretary posts, respectively, while independent candidates Deepanshu Shokeen and Vishesh Yadav were ahead in the Vice-President and Joint aSecretary posts after the first round of counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on Saturday.

Post-wise First Round Leads

For the post of President, ABVP's Yash Dabas secured 1,305 votes, while NSUI's Vijay Meena received 1,191 votes after the first round of counting.

In the Vice-President contest, independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen was leading with 1,391 votes. ABVP's Ishu Maurya secured 865 votes, while NSUI's Vir Chatrath received 242 votes.

For the Secretary post, ABVP's Riya was ahead with 909 votes, while NSUI's Namrata received 450 votes.

In the Joint Secretary post, independent candidate Vishesh Yadav was leading with 996 votes, followed by ABVP's Lakshya Raj with 938 votes and NSUI's Gopal Chaudhary with 698 votes.

Election Overview and Turnout

The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2026 began on Saturday, with results for the four central posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary expected to be announced later in the day. The counting of votes is progressing in the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, University of Delhi.

Polling for the DUSU elections concluded on Friday after voting was conducted in two phases across 52 polling centres in Delhi University.

A total voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded, the highest in the last three years. Last year, the turnout stood at 39.5 per cent.

The first phase of polling was held from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while the second phase for evening students was conducted from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

A total of 1,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were arranged for the election, of which 960 were deployed for voting, and 40 were kept in reserve.

Candidates and Key Contest

A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections.

According to the final provisional candidate list, seven candidates were in the fray for the post of President, five for Vice-President, four for Secretary, and four for Joint Secretary.

The main contest is between ABVP and NSUI.

ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for the post of President and Ishu Maurya for Vice-President, while NSUI has nominated Vijay Shankar Meena and Veer Chatrath for the two posts. (ANI)

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