Suriya-Jyothika 20Th Anniversary: How Much Does A Wedding At Their Grand Scottish Castle Cost?

Suriya and Jyothika celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary at a grand Scottish castle. Here's a closer look at the venue and how much a wedding celebration at this luxury destination could cost.

Actor Suriya and actress Jyothika stand out as a top star couple in Tamil cinema. The couple recently completed 20 years of marriage. They celebrated this special milestone in a very unique way. Suriya and Jyothika chose the historic Blairquhan Castle in Scotland for their 20th anniversary celebration. This grand venue has now caught everyone's attention.

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Blairquhan Castle sits near the town of Maybole in the Ayrshire region of Scotland. A beautiful 200-acre estate surrounds this massive historic structure. People regularly book this scenic spot for grand weddings and large events. The main castle building features 15 luxurious bedrooms. The estate also offers separate private cottages for guest accommodation.

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Fans started searching for the venue costs right after Suriya and Jyothika shared their celebration pictures. The castle management offers different wedding packages based on the guest count. A 60-guest package costs 21,350 pounds, which equals around Rs 27.4 lakh. An 80-guest package goes up to 24,350 pounds, or roughly Rs 31.2 lakh. These packages cover exclusive castle access and catering arrangements.

The venue also provides smaller plans for intimate gatherings. A 30-guest event costs 20,560 pounds (Rs 26.4 lakh), while a 50-guest event costs 23,560 pounds (Rs 30.2 lakh).

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The Blairquhan Castle team gives top priority to their food arrangements. The management works with expert caterers who use fresh seasonal ingredients. The chefs easily customize the menu to match specific dietary needs and guest preferences. The estate hosts private parties and corporate events alongside weddings. The 15 historic rooms showcase unique architecture while offering modern comforts.

Guests can also book separate cottages on the property. A single cottage booking starts at 534 pounds, which is about Rs 68,000. Suriya and Jyothika celebrated their 20-year milestone against this beautiful Scottish backdrop of green forests and rolling hills.

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