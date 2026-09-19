PM Modi's Birthday: Bihar CM Attends Blood Donation Camp In Patna

Blood Donation Camp Marks PM's Birthday in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday attended a blood donation camp organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha in Patna on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. Speaking at the event, Samrat Choudhary congratulated Prime Minister Modi and said that his 25 years of public service have been dedicated to India's progress.“On PM Narendra Modi's birthday, BJP Yuva Morcha organised a blood donation camp. We congratulate PM Modi. His 25 years of public service have been dedicated to India's development," Samrat Choudhary said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also attended the blood donation camp. "Today is PM Modi's birthday, and we are also worshipping Vishwakarma ji today. On the occasion of the PM's birthday, a blood donation camp has been organised today. People are donating blood to wish for PM Modi's long life," Giriraj Singh said.

Bike Rally to Highlight 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

Union Minister Chirag Paswan talked about the bike rally flagged off on the Prime Minister's birthday. He said it will help highlight the schemes and welfare policies for the poor through which the Prime Minister envisions transforming India into a developed nation over the next two decades.“This journey commences today from his 'Karmabhoomi' and will proceed to his 'Janmabhoomi'...Having sought the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, we are moving forward with the resolve to realize the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. We are advancing with this renewed pledge on his birthday" Chirag Paswan said.

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