UNGA Votes For Allowing Palestinian Participation
In the resolution, the General Assembly expressed regret over the decision by the United States of America to deny entry visas to representatives of the State of Palestine and revoke visas previously issued to them ahead of the current and previous sessions of the General Assembly, preventing them from participating in United Nations meetings at its headquarters in New York City. It called for the decision to be immediately reversed.
The General Assembly stressed the importance of enabling Palestinian representatives to participate in person in relevant United Nations meetings in New York.
The high-level general debate of the United Nations General Assembly will begin on Sept 22 and continue through Sept 28. The General Assembly adopted a similar resolution last year, with 145 members voting in favour, five against and six abstaining.
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