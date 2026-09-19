UN Security Council Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Members of the United Nations Security Council strongly condemned continued attacks by the Houthi group against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including attacks affecting civilian and energy infrastructure that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children.

In a press statement, Council members recalled their Aug. 7 statement condemning Houthi missile attacks against Saudi Arabia and attacks on commercial vessels. They reiterated their condemnation of the attacks and threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, stressing the importance of safeguarding commercial vessels and their crews.

The Council members stressed the importance of acting in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and respecting navigational rights and freedoms.

They called on the Houthis to immediately cease their military escalation and attacks affecting civilians and civilian objects, stressing the importance of fully implementing Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015) and subsequent relevant resolutions.

Council members expressed deep concern over reports of civilian deaths and injuries and the displacement of at least 125,000 people across Yemen since the beginning of September, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). They also voiced concern over damage to civilian objects and infrastructure.

They warned that continued escalation would further worsen the already difficult situation in Yemen and could lead to additional civilian displacement. They cautioned that the Houthis' military escalation in Yemen, continued attacks against Saudi Arabia, and attacks and threats against international shipping in the Red Sea risk further expanding the conflict, threatening maritime security and international trade, and undermining regional and international efforts to achieve peace in Yemen.

The Council members expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of attacks affecting civilians and civilian objects on its territory and affirmed the Kingdom's inherent right to self-defense in accordance with international law.

They also reaffirmed their support for the Government of Yemen and their strong commitment to Yemen's unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The Council members reaffirmed their support for UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in his efforts to reach an inclusive, negotiated political settlement led and owned by Yemenis, based on agreed references and consistent with Security Council resolutions, and called on all parties to engage constructively with the UN-led efforts.

They stressed that lasting peace in Yemen cannot be achieved through coercion or the use of force.

UN Security Council condemnation Attacks on Saudi Arabia