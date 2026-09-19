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HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To Governor-General Of Saint Kitts And Nevis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis Marcella Althea Liburd on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.Qatar Saint Kitts and Nevis
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