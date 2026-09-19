QICDRC Records Highest-Ever Caseload In 2025 As Dispute Values Hit QR1.45Bn

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) recorded its busiest year on record for cases filed in 2025, with 146 cases, representing a 49% increase from 2024, according to its 2025 Annual Review.

Despite the rise in caseload, the total value of cases handled by the court decreased by about 1.36%, from QR1.47bn in 2024 to QR1.45bn in 2025. The court also issued 95 judgments, up 2.15% from the previous year.

The annual review said the increase in cases was managed without compromising the court's case-management standards, highlighting the role of its electronic case-management system in supporting judges and streamlining proceedings.

The court linked the rise in cases to increased business and investment activity within its jurisdiction, while positioning its work within Qatar's broader development as a regional centre for international commercial dispute resolution.

The QICDRC's judiciary comprised 16 judges from 10 jurisdictions at the end of 2025, including Qatar, England and Wales, Australia, Singapore, France, China, India, the United States, Hong Kong and South Africa. The court said the composition brings together expertise from different judicial and legal traditions, including common-law and civil-law systems.

In addition, the QICDRC Legal Clinic, launched in October 2024, received more than 130 requests for assistance in 2025. The clinic provides legal assistance to individuals and companies on civil and commercial matters outside the court's jurisdiction, with the initiative intended to improve access to early legal guidance.

The court further introduced Practice Direction No. 1 of 2025 on Appeals following the reissue of its Rules and Procedures. The updated procedural framework, which came into force in June 2025, included changes relating to appeals, service through the National Address system, jurisdiction and default judgments.

The court said the practice direction provides greater clarity on applications for permission to appeal and the appeal process.

In addition, the registry launched an initiative to publish regular legal articles, primarily through LexisNexis Middle East, covering developments, cases and procedural updates at the QICDRC. The initiative was designed to keep legal professionals in Qatar, the GCC and beyond informed about developments before the Court and support the exchange of legal knowledge and practical experience.

Meanwhile, the court subsequently defined its approach to AI-assisted legal work.

On January 6, 2026, the QICDRC issued Practice Direction No. 1 of 2026 and accompanying guidance on using AI in court proceedings.

The framework states that court users remain responsible for the accuracy and reliability of material submitted to the Court, requires verifying legal citations, and warns that AI tools can generate false citations or misstate applicable law. It also addresses confidentiality, disclosure, accountability and the potential consequences of misleading or inappropriate AI use.