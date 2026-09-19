Qatar Airways Wins 4 Skytrax Awards

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Airways has capped a successful Skytrax World Airline Awards 2026, winning four titles and retaining its 5-Star Airline rating.

The four World Airline Awards presented to Qatar Airways were the World's Best Business Class (the 13th time to receive this award); Best Airline in the Middle East (the 14th time to receive this award); World's Best Business Class Lounge (the 8th time to receive this award); and World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi (the first airline to ever receive this award)

The World Airline Awards, alongside the 5-Star Airline rating, reflect Qatar Airways' continued commitment to delivering exceptional passenger experiences, premium service, seamless onboard connectivity, and operational excellence across its global network, the carrier said in a press statement statement.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad al-Khater said:“We are honoured to receive four World Airline Awards from Skytrax, including the World's Best Business Class for a 13th time and the first award ever given for the World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi.

These awards belong to our people. Sixty thousand colleagues deliver the best experience in the world for our passengers every day, and they have done so through a particularly challenging year.”

The airline has advanced its services across the Middle East this winter season, with daily flights increasing by 14 per cent. According to the carrier press statement, these latest accolades reinforce Qatar Airways' position as a benchmark for excellence in international aviation, made possible by the passion and dedication of its teams across the Group and the continued trust and loyalty of its passengers worldwide.