Sheikh Joaan Joins Torch Relay For Asian Games 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), took part in the torch relay for the 20th Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026 during its final stage at Hisaya-Odori Park in Nagoya, Japan. The torch relay also featured several OCA vice-presidents, representatives of National Olympic Committees, and prominent figures from the sporting community.

The Asian Games flame embodies the passion and aspirations of athletes and participants from across the continent. It is being passed from one torchbearer to another on its journey to the Opening Ceremony, scheduled for today.

The torch relay began with a flame-lighting ceremony in Tokyo on August 18, before travelling to Hiroshima and then Nagoya. Its journey included relays through municipalities and schools before reaching its final stage on September 17 and 18. HE Sheikh Joaan's participation came on the eve of the Opening Ceremony of the 20th Asian Games, which will bring together athletes representing 45 National Olympic Committees and continue until October 4.

A total of 16 Qatari athletes will compete in five field events and six track events, hoping to win as many medals as possible. The national team includes prominent names in track and field who have previously won medals at the Olympic, world, continental and regional levels and have extensive experience winning medals at continental Games, including Mutaz Barshim, Abderrahman Samba and Ashraf Elseify. Zakaria Ibrahim, Abderrahman Ibrahim, Moaaz Ibrahim, among others will also seek to continue Qatar's continental achievements in Japan.

The athletics competitions will take place from Sept 24 to 29, with athletes competing for medals in morning and evening sessions at the Nagoya track and field venue. The field events (discus throw, hammer throw, high jump, shot put and pole vault) will present a particular challenge for Qatar's athletes, given their capabilities in these disciplines, as well as their established records and previous medals.

Competition on the track is expected to be even more intense, with Qatari athletes participating in the 400m hurdles, 400m, 800m, 1,500m and 3,000m steeplechase, as well as the mixed relay and 4x400m relay. The national team athletes have completed their preparations for the Games.

Among the most prominent participants is Olympic and world champion Mutaz Barshim, who will be seeking his fourth Asian Games medal in the high jump after winning medals at three editions: Guangzhou 2010, Incheon 2014 and Hangzhou 2022.