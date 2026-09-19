India Provides Climate Solutions, Per Capita Emission Low: PM Modi

Unfair Blame on Developing Nations

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has guided the world on issues related to nature and the environment for centuries and is now working towards providing solutions to modern climate challenges. PM Modi launched the NGT Mobile App during the International Conference on 'The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics' in New Delhi. He also said that developing countries are often unfairly blamed for carbon emissions, adding that India's per capita carbon emissions remain less than half of the global average.

Addressing the conference, PM Modi said, "On the subject of nature and the environment, for centuries, India has, in a sense, guided the world. Carrying forward that ideological commitment and drawing upon our rich cultural experiences as a foundation, India is now providing solutions to modern climate challenges..." "Often, the responsibility for carbon emissions has been unfairly thrust upon developing nations. Many of my colleagues and friends from the Global South are seated here today. However, the historical reality is that even today, India's contribution to per capita carbon emissions is less than half of the global average,” he said.

The Prime Minister said per capita carbon emissions in developed countries are six times higher than in India, asserting that the country has consistently raised this position on global platforms.“Per capita carbon emissions in developed countries are six times higher than in India. India has consistently articulated this position with conviction on global platforms, and I urge every Indian to demonstrate the same determination," he said.

India's Environmental Progress and Climate Commitments

PM Modi said India has made significant progress in the environmental sector over the past 12 years, with a major focus on renewable energy and meeting climate commitments ahead of schedule. He said India is focusing on renewable energy and has fulfilled its Paris (COP-21) climate commitments ahead of schedule, highlighting the country's progress in areas such as non-fossil fuel capacity and solar energy.

“Over the past 12 years, India has made extraordinary progress in every field connected to the environment, in every sector. Our major focus has been on renewable energy, and this has played a significant role in environmental protection. India is the only country in the G-20 that has demonstrated fulfilment of the commitments made at the COP-21 Summit in Paris ahead of schedule,” PM Modi said.

“We're focusing on renewable energy. We're the only nation in G20 that has already fulfilled its Paris (COP 21) commitments, well before its timeline. This is the power of New India. Non-fossil fuels, solar energy capacity, stoppage on carbon emissions... India's performance on all such metrics is being discussed across the world,” he added.

International Conference on Environment

The two-day conference is being organised by the National Green Tribunal on September 19 and 20. The conference focuses on issues related to the environment and climate dynamics and brings together judicial, governmental and legal stakeholders. The inaugural session was also attended by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Attorney General R Venkataramani and NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)