Sanju Samson Crosses 9,000 T20 Runs In IND Vs AFG T20I Match

India opener Sanju Samson completed 9,000 runs in T20 cricket during the third and final T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday. Samson reached the landmark during a blazing start to India's innings, hitting consecutive sixes off Afghanistan spinner Mohammad Nabi in the fifth over. He now has 9,027 runs in 351 T20 matches, including eight centuries and 57 half-centuries.

Samson scores second consecutive T20I fifty

The right-hander went on to register his second consecutive T20I half-century, reaching the milestone in 34 balls, before being dismissed for 50 off 35 deliveries by Azmatullah Omarzai in the 14th over. His innings featured two fours and four sixes. Samson has scored 1,549 runs in 69 T20Is at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 158. He has three centuries and seven fifties in the shortest format for India.

Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking century

His landmark achievement came during an explosive opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, who produced a record-breaking 34-ball 108 as India posted 221 for seven after being asked to bat first. Abhishek launched the assault from the outset, smashing 16 runs off Azmatullah Omarzai in the second over before taking 22 off Fazalhaq Farooqi in the next. India raced to 56 for no loss after four overs.

While Samson completed his 9,000 T20 runs in the fifth over, Abhishek brought up his half-century from just 16 balls in the same over as India reached 85 for no loss after six overs.

Abhishek then continued his assault and brought up his third T20I century in just 31 balls, becoming the fastest Indian batter to reach a T20I hundred and the fastest from a Test-playing nation. He surpassed Rohit Sharma's previous Indian record of a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017. Rashid Khan eventually ended Abhishek's breathtaking innings in the 10th over, with the left-hander departing for 108 off 34 balls, including nine fours and 11 sixes.

India post commanding total

India were 142 for one at the end of 10 overs before losing Tilak Varma for two. Samson then brought up his half-century before Omarzai dismissed him. Shreyas Iyer contributed 29, while Shivam Dube made 14 and Ishan Kishan scored 10 as India crossed 200 in the 16th over.

India lost two late wickets in quick succession, with Nitish Kumar Reddy falling for one, but finished on a commanding 221 for seven in their 20 overs.

Omarzai took two wickets for Afghanistan, while Rashid Khan and Abdullah Ahmadzai claimed one each.

(ANI)

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