Asian Games: Manisha Bhanwala Ready For New Challenge In 57Kg Class

Indian wrestler Manisha Bhanwala is set to make her Asian Games debut with a new challenge, having moved from the 62kg to the 57kg category. The transition has seen her focus on building her power and technique, while also making a significant change to her game by developing the ability to wrestle from both stances.“I used to play more from the right, but now I have started playing from the left as well. I am trying to work on both stances because I want to be comfortable playing from either side. I am working on my power and technique, but the main thing is also changing my mindset and adapting to the new category,” said Manisha, according to a press release from the IIS.

A Special Debut

For Manisha, the Asian Games carry an added significance as this will be her first appearance at the Asian Games. Having represented India for some time, she says the opportunity to compete at an event of this scale brings a different kind of excitement, while her goal remains simple - to give her best on the mat.“I have been representing India for a while, but the Asian Games are special for India. Representing India is a dream for every athlete, so I am a little excited because this is my first Asian Games. My target is just to give my best. Mentally, I am prepared; I am just keeping the pace on things and preparing myself,” she added.

Journey and Mental Fortitude

Manisha's journey in wrestling began in 2013, when her father sent her to a camp simply because she was unfit and needed to get fitter. What started as a way to improve her fitness gradually became something more, as she began to realise that she could do well in the sport. The pressure and self-doubt she experienced early on have also given way to greater mental strength, particularly since 2021.“When I started, I did feel pressure, and I had doubts. But from 2021 onwards, I have become stronger mentally. Even when I get injured and cannot compete, I do have doubts, but I keep practising and keep doing it. Shiddat se kaam karo and dil se chaho toh kaise nahi hoga (Work with passion and desire it with all your heart-how could it not happen?),” said Manisha.

Training and Support System

Manisha also credits the Indian team's training camps for helping her prepare, with the collective environment allowing athletes to learn from each other and bring out the best in one another. The presence of Japanese coach Kosei Akaishi, who also serves as the discipline's head coach at IIS, has further added to the team's preparation, with Manisha benefiting from his technical inputs as she adapts to the 57kg category.“I have been working a lot on my technique, especially because I am playing from both stances now. Coach Akaishi has also been helping us and teaching us a lot. The Indian team camps are very useful because we all learn from each other, and when we train together, it brings out the best in us,” said Manisha.

She has also been supported by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), where she has trained for a considerable period of her career.“I have been with IIS for quite a while, and everyone has really supported me. Whatever I have needed has been taken care of, from supplements to training. They have helped me in every aspect, and that support has been very important to me,” she said.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Beyond her own ambitions, Manisha is encouraged by seeing young girls take up wrestling after watching her journey. She also enjoys coaching and helping young athletes develop, giving her another way to contribute to the sport she has spent years pursuing.“I like it when people from my village watch me. I like seeing young girls taking up the sport after me. Even as a coach, I love teaching and seeing kids. It feels good when you see someone coming into the sport after seeing you,” she said.

As she prepares to take the mat at her maiden Asian Games, Manisha remains focused on the work ahead, carrying with her a mindset shaped by years of persistence.“It is certainly very difficult, but with determination, anything is possible. If it were that easy, everyone would do it,” Manisha concluded. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)