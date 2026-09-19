'Jhooth Ki Goonj' Posters Against Rahul Gandhi's Event Put Up In Indore

Posters and banners criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were put up at several places in Indore ahead of his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme on Saturday, prompting Congress workers to remove them. The posters carrying the slogan 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' were put up at various locations in the city and also had an address of a website titled 'Jhooth Ki Goonj', which alleged that statements made by Rahul Gandhi during his previous four programmes were false.

Congress Hits Back at Poster Campaign

When Congress workers came to know about the posters, they reached the locations and removed them. Congress councillor Raju Bhadauria alleged that the posters reflected a“narrow and negative mentality”.“This shows a narrow and negative mindset. The RSS chief came here yesterday and Nitin Nabin also visited the city recently. Did Congress indulge in such acts? The opposition's work is to always protest against the government, but our approach was positive. The BJP government is afraid of the growing support for Rahul Gandhi among students and the youth. Due to this fear, they are trying to stop student programmes and suppress the voice of the younger generation. Such actions are not appropriate,” Bhadauria told ANI.

He further claimed that this fear was clearly visible across the BJP, from the top to the bottom, adding that Congress workers removed the posters from the locations where they found them.“We removed those posters. If there is a 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, you can also organise a big programme. Listen to the students. You are in power and can make rules whenever you want, including forming an education commission,” he said.

Bhadauria claimed that such posters had been reported from around 50 locations in the city, adding that Congress workers would remove them.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had criticised Rahul Gandhi and his family's political legacy. He alleged that a leader is touring the region bringing with him "Jhooth Ki Goonj," ahead of his“Chhatron Ki Goonj” program.

About 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a“Chhatron Ki Goonj” programme in the city this evening, where he will interact with students and young people.

The campaign, launched by Congress leaders in 2026, aims to provide a platform for students to raise concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment issues and unemployment. The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign has previously been held in Pune, Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj, with the objective of bringing student-related issues into the national political discourse. (ANI)

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