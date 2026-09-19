Sitharaman Meets Nepal FM, Assures Support For Flood Recovery Efforts

India Pledges Support for Nepal's Flood Recovery

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle in New Delhi to discuss bilateral economic ties and India's commitment to supporting Nepal's flood recovery and rehabilitation efforts. The high-level meeting took place during Wagle's first official visit to India since assuming office as Nepal's Finance Minister. India's Foreign Secretary and the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs also attended the discussions.

Expressing sympathy over the destruction caused by recent natural calamities in Nepal, the Ministry of Finance said in a post on X, "FM Smt. @nsitharaman conveyed her condolences on the loss of lives in the recent floods in Nepal, and conveyed India's continued support for Nepal's recovery and rebuilding efforts." The ministry noted that the dialogue centred on "the impact of the floods and Nepal's priorities for reconstruction and rehabilitation".

The Nepali delegation acknowledged the prompt assistance provided by New Delhi. "Dr Wagle thanked the Union Finance Minister for India's support and expressed appreciation for the assistance extended by India, including relief supplies and technical support for rescue and relief efforts," it added.

Focus on Strengthening Economic Ties

Beyond disaster response, both finance ministers discussed key areas of bilateral collaboration, focusing on infrastructure and cross-border connectivity to strengthen economic ties. "The discussions covered strengthening of bilateral economic ties in various areas, as well as initiatives to enhance connectivity for deepening of trade, investments and people-to-people exchanges."

"Both sides emphasised the importance of further strengthening the trade and economic partnership between India and Nepal."

Details of Nepali FM's Visit

Following the bilateral talks, Charge d'Affaires Surendra Thapa hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting Nepali Finance Minister in the national capital. The Embassy of Nepal in India said in a post on X that during an interaction with diplomatic staff, Wagle "exchanged views with Embassy officials on Nepal-India economic relations and encouraged them to continue working proactively to further strengthen bilateral economic engagement."

Ahead of Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle's arrival in Delhi on Thursday, the Nepal Ministry of Finance outlined the purpose of his three-day visit, which includes a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Nepal Ministry of Finance said in an X post that Wagle is on a three-day visit and "will hold meetings with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar."

"Post-disaster reconstruction and bilateral economic cooperation will be the main topics of the visit," the ministry said.

Background: The Devastating Floods

The visit will be the first high-level trip from Nepal since the devastating floods of August 26, which killed 1,388 people and destroyed property worth around USD 4.75 billion in three districts. The visit comes against the backdrop of ongoing rescue and relief operations by joint Indian and Nepali teams following the devastating flash floods that hit the nation last month.

The death toll has since reached 1,410, while 6,145 people are still missing. Nearly three weeks later, rescue teams working round the clock at the Chilime hydropower tunnel are closer than ever to reaching six people believed to be trapped inside. (ANI)

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