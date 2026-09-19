Karnataka's SFAL Inks 7 Pacts To Boost Semiconductor Ecosystem

Bridging Gaps from Concept to Commercialisation

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Semiconductor Future Accelerator Lab (SFAL), a centre of excellence for fabless semiconductors under the Karnataka government, entered into seven new strategic partnerships at SEMICON India 2026, strengthening the state's semiconductor ecosystem. The formal alliances seek to broaden research, design capabilities, workforce training, and manufacturing support across the domestic chip landscape.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge stated that the newly forged agreements address specific gaps within the product lifecycle, connecting early-stage technological concepts with downstream manufacturing infrastructure and capital.

New Strategic Partnerships

Technical and Design Enablement

Under the framework, the Indian Institute of Science's Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (IISc CeNSE) joins the initiative to expand technical capabilities. The partnership works to strengthen research collaboration, prototyping, and nanoelectronics capabilities for participating entities.

At the same time, software and tool availability will expand through Silvaco, which will provide broader access to specialized semiconductor design expertise and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools.

From Design to Manufacturing

To bridge the gap between design concepts and commercial hardware, Kaynes Semicon entered an agreement to help startups move from validation to manufacturing and commercialisation. Meanwhile, FourFront will support innovation specifically directed toward automotive electronics and power electronics applications.

Startup Mentoring and Talent Development

The agreements also target early-stage business guidance, capital access, and technical talent. WOWSEMI Foundation will focus on industry human resources, working to strengthen semiconductor skilling and talent development. PeachTree Elevate will support startup mentoring and deeptech capability building, while Aarayaa Advisory will help startups navigate investment readiness, fundraising, and strategic growth.

SFAL's Vision: Past, Present and Future

Reflecting on the evolution of the initiative, Kharge outlined the core foundation that guided the establishment of the accelerator.“We started SFAL in my previous tenure through a collaboration between the Government of Karnataka and industry stakeholders, with the vision of creating a platform that could accelerate semiconductor innovation and bring startups, research, technology and industry closer together,” Kharge said on X.

Addressing the next operational phase of the state's chip initiative, Kharge emphasized the expanding operational scope of the facility.“As we take forward SFAL 2.0, the focus is on creating stronger pathways from research and design to validation, manufacturing, investment and global markets, while deepening Karnataka's semiconductor and chip-design ecosystem,” Kharge added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)