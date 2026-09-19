Bike Yatra From Varanasi To Vadnagar Marks PM Modi's 76Th Birthday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday flagged off a bike yatra from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi to his birthplace Vadnagar in Gujarat as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' on his 76th birthday. The event was organised at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Conference Centre in Sigra.

The yatra will cover the journey from Modi's 'Karmabhoomi' Varanasi to his birthplace, Vadnagar, with 500 people participating on 250 bikes. The Chief Guest of the programme flagged off the bike yatra from Varanasi to his birthplace, Vadnagar, organised at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Conference Centre, Sigra, on Thursday. The programme was started by lighting the lamp by Naidu, Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan and garlanding the statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay. The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was honoured by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with an angavastram and a memento.

Rajnath Singh on India's global stature

Addressing the youth group present, Singh announced 'Har Har Mahadev Ki Jai'. He also congratulated Chandrababu Naidu for the historic speech. He said that it is said that life should be long with long, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled this. He stated that Karmasthali will do the work of irrigating the birthplace with the water of the birthplace and the birthplace with the water of Karmasthali. "The purpose of the yatra is to communicate with the people, everyone's participation towards development. He said that today the words of India are heard with open ears in international forums. How did PM Modi free India from Naxalism, how India was united by removing 370 from Jammu, respect for women in Parliament, how he taught to be proud of India's culture and civilisation, making people self-reliant- all these things have been done by the Prime Minister. Today, with the Mudra Yojana, people have done the work of standing on their feet. Skill India has made the talent of the youth global," he said.

"Today, three crore women have become millionaires. Where the thinking power of the people ends, from there the work of thinking is done by the Prime Minister. Taking Gujarat forward in the matter of development, he has made it a global state today. In the villages of Gujarat, the head is elected unanimously, and there is talk of taking the village forward. Today, Hunar has gained global respect from the efforts of Modi ji. The work of connecting with the markets of the world has been done. Silk made in Kashi, black rice from Chandauli, all these have become global. Today the gift of indigenous products is given by the Prime Minister globally," he said.

Singh said that twelve years ago, no one had imagined that the coming decade would take India so far at the global level; all this has been possible due to the efforts of the Prime Minister. Taking a dig at the Congress government, he talked about not giving permission to the semiconductor unit to do business in India. "Today the whole world is doing the yoga of India. Kashi has completely changed; Kashi has become global in a new form. He has told the whole world that India has a global level of technology. Rajnath Singh said that where there is a will, there is a way. This is the power of leadership. This change will be seen by comparing the picture of India before and after 2014," he added.

"Today, India is exporting defence goods worth more than 40 thousand crores. Today, the youth is using 5G internet. The investment of $843 billion has come to India," he said. He further said that the Prime Minister has never considered power as a right. He stressed that now PM Modi has to serve the country for decades.

Pankaj Chaudhary congratulates PM Modi

Central Minister and State President Pankaj Chaudhary addressed the gathering and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. He said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India's respect has increased globally. His journey from a simple worker to the Prime Minister of the country has been full of struggles. He explained that the journey from Varanasi to Vadnagar will be welcomed at 60 to 80 locations daily. This journey is not just an event but will realise the vision of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

Chirag Paswan hails PM Modi's global leadership

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, while chanting "Har Har Mahadev", described Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as his fatherly guardian. He also described Chandrababu Naidu as his guardian. He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has always guided him. He said that workers are our backbone. "It is because of workers that we exist." Expressing happiness, he said that his journey with the Prime Minister began twelve years ago. He described his presence at PM Narendra Modi's workplace as a moment of pride, saying that today, respect for Indians has increased in all countries of the world, and our culture has become more widely recognised globally. "The Prime Minister is working day and night to achieve the goal of a developed India. Young people should learn from him and emulate him. Today, globally, Narendra Modi is not just a name but a name of our respect, and we can confidently say this," he said.

Yogi Adityanath highlights government's achievements

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the people at the launch of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan by chanting "Siyapati Ram Chandra ki Jai, Vrindavan Bihari Lal ki Jai, Ganga Maiya ki Jai, Annapurna Mata ki Jai," followed by "Har Har Mahadev." Extending heartfelt birthday wishes to the country's popular leader and Varanasi MP, Narendra Modi, he prayed to Mother Ganga for his good health and long life and for the successful completion of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. He said that today, India can speak face-to-face with the world, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, in a humble family. Determined to fulfil his vows and facing constant struggles, he assumed the positions of Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He has served as Chief Minister and Prime Minister for 25 years. "Today, the world is witnessing the service journey of this popular world leader. Today, there is no citizen of India who is not directly or indirectly involved in this service journey," he said.

CM Yogi said that today, in villages, we are telling the story of self-reliance. Four crore people have been provided with housing and shelter. 12 crore toilets have been built under the Swachh Bharat Mission, young people are now receiving jobs without any recommendation, and the Ujjwala Yojana has reached 11 crore families. "This journey connects villages with electricity, water, and banking facilities. Today, startups have transformed the lives of millions of people. India has been continuously providing rations to 80 crore people since the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's infrastructure, including rail, ship, metro, and road connectivity, has been elevated to global standards. India is achieving new heights in quantum computing. India's economy is now among the top four countries in the world," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that New India carries forward its heritage, including the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, the magnificent global temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya after 500 years, and the global Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, all of which demonstrate our faith in our heritage. He said the Prime Minister has led the work of promoting yoga to the global level. The entire country and the world are constantly observing and emulating the Prime Minister's efforts. Wishing everyone well for the Yatra, he said that the Yatra will energise and energise the efforts for "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat." Everyone must be prepared to join the twenty-day Yatra, and communication with the public must also be established. He also offered his best wishes for the Yatra.

Chandrababu Naidu praises PM Modi's vision

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu chanted "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". He described Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a popular Chief Minister. He said, "I am overwhelmed by your energy. I am proud to be on the land of Kashi today. Kashi is not only an ancient city of the world but also a city of energy. Today is a historic day for Kashi, the land of the Prime Minister's work. Kashi has given the country a leader who possesses a global vision and the capacity for development. The Prime Minister, born in a humble family, sold tea at railway stations, and today is establishing a new identity for India on a global scale. In a democracy, you can achieve great heights by having positive thinking and working hard." He stated that the country is changing and progressing. 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty, 800 million have been provided with rations, 40 million with housing, and everyone has access to tap water. Funds under the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi are being sent directly to farmers' accounts. A strong farmer will strengthen the country. Sensing the nationwide panic during the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi stepped forward and saved 1.4 billion people. Two billion people were given COVID-19 vaccine doses. Free vaccinations were also provided to other countries.

He stated that he has seen many Chief Ministers, but during Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, technology was utilised effectively. "The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme is a significant initiative. A 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative assemblies and Parliament will soon be implemented. India's image has strengthened globally. He stated that this is a new India, a self-reliant India. Twenty years ago, he too was a victim of anarchy. He said that the participation of millions of people in the Maha Kumbh Mela was made possible by the remarkable efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yogi has worked magic here," said Naidu.

He highlighted that the Chief Minister's efforts led to the successful construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after years of hard work. He said that he is requesting land from the Chief Minister to rebuild the famous Balaji temple in his area. Today, no country can surpass India in road networks. He said that after the One Nation One Ration Card, we are looking forward to One Nation One Election. Today, work is also going to be done to connect the rivers in the country. He said that efforts will be made to connect the Ganga, Brahmaputra, Kaveri, Krishna, and Godavari to meet the water needs of all of India. "For the Prime Minister, service is his religion. PM Narendra Modi has learnt everything from social life. He has taken tourism to new heights. Now, everyone is committed to his Vibrant Gujarat of 2003 and is organising new conferences to strengthen the economy. Despite the diversity in India, everyone's goal is one: to take India forward under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The NDA is united and strong," he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that PM Narendra Modi is the right time, the right leader and the right work. He appealed to the people to support Narendra Modi not for themselves but for the nation and to resolve for a united India, a great India, a developed India. Finally, he extended his heartfelt birthday greetings to the Prime Minister with chants of Kashi Vishwanath ki Jai, Har Har Mahadev, and Bharat Mata ki Jai.

Exhibition and temple visit mark celebrations

This Sankalp Yatra will be a historic journey in history. A video was also shown covering the life of the Prime Minister and his positive aspects. Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State for Stamps (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Dr Dayashankar Mishra, Minister of State for MSME Hansraj Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Cooperation JPS Rathore, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, Member Legislative Council Rai Dharmendra Singh, Ashwini Tyagi, former Minister and MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Dr Awadhesh Singh, Tribhuvan Ram, Saurabh Srivastava, Dr Sunil Patel, Incharge Jagdish Patel, Regional President Dilip Patel, Incharge and MP BD Sharma, District President Ramskal Patel, Divisional Commissioner S. Rajlingam, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal; Additional Police Commissioner Shivhari Meena, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar; and a large number of people were present in the programme.

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally inaugurated the photo exhibition on the theme "Seva Sankalp Yatra Abhiyan - 25 years of serving the nation through public service" organised by the Information Department at Rudraksh Convention Centre premises on the occasion of Seva Sankalp Yatra Abhiyan and also visited the exhibition. After that, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, etc., flagged off the bike journey from PM's Karmabhoomi Varanasi to his birthplace Vadnagar. In which 500 passengers rode on 250 bikes.

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary prayed for the health and long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by worshipping Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath with Vedic chanting and performing Rudrabhishek. People inspected the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor and honoured the Batukas and Tirtha Purohits who performed Mangalacharan in the temple premises. They were presented with Angavastram and Dakshina. The Swachhata Praharis serving at Vishwanath Dham were honoured and praised for their work. Thereafter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by cutting the cake along with the devotees and other people present.

Honouring the 'Swachhata Praharis' (sanitation guardians) within the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor complex was a significant initiative; these guardians have played a pivotal role in maintaining the cleanliness of the corridor. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that this is a day of pride and good fortune for everyone, as it marks the birthday of India's Prime Minister and the MP for Kashi, Narendra Modi. Prayers were offered at the Baba Vishwanath Dham on the Prime Minister's birthday, wishing him good health. The priests and scholars, acharyas of the temple, were also honoured. Additionally, Prasad was distributed after interacting with the bikers participating in the rally from Vadnagar to Kashi.

Dignitaries present on the occasion included Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar; Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamp Registration Ravindra Jaiswal; Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Dr Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu'; Minister of State for MSME Hansraj Vishwakarma; Minister of State for Cooperation J.P.S. Rathore; former Minister and MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari; MLAs Dr Awadhesh Singh, Tribhuvan Ram, Saurabh Srivastava, and Dr Sunil Patel; Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam; Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal; Additional Police Commissioner Shivhari Meena; and District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, among others. The proceedings were conducted by Rohit Mishra, State President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). (ANI)

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