Class 4 Girl Dies After Falling From School Staircase In Telangana, CCTV Video Surfaces

A nine-year-old Class 4 student died after falling from a staircase at a school in Shadnagar, Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, at school. The incident took place on Thursday, while Varnika, died during treatment on Friday. According to police, Varnika was coming down the stairs when she apparently lost her balance and fell. She suffered a head injury and became unconscious. School staff rushed her to a nearby hospital. Despite treatment, the nine-year-old died from her injuries the next day.

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#Telangana #Rangareddy- Tragedy Class 4 student died after accidentally falling down the stairs at a private school in Shadnagar is reported that Varnika lost balance & fell. As she was unconscious, school management rushed her to hospital for treatment. However, she... twitter/nr23jKcQXB

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 19, 2026

Tragic incident in Shadnagar, Telangana: A 9-year-old Class 4 girl, Varnika, died after losing balance and falling from school stairs at Indian Public School. The fall was captured on CCTV. She succumbed to injuries during treatment on Friday.#Telangana #Shadnagar #Tragedy twitter/atgvMvXTm5

- Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) September 18, 2026

The fall was captured on the school's CCTV camera system. The footage shows Varnika walking down the staircase before suddenly falling. Other students are seen trying to help her, while one appears to call a teacher. A teacher then checks on the girl and checks for injuries.

Police examine CCTV footage

Police are examining the CCTV footage to establish how the fall happened and what followed. Circle Inspector K Seetharam said the footage reportedly shows the girl losing her balance while using the stairs.

He also said no complaint had been lodged with police as of Friday night. Police are also checking whether Varnika had any pre-existing medical condition.

Family, school give different accounts

Varnika's family alleged that the school management did not communicate properly after the accident. They claimed they were not informed promptly and were not given complete information, which they said delayed taking the child to hospital.

A fourth-grade student, Varnika, died after accidentally falling down the stairs at Indian Heights Private School in Shadnagar during school hours was rushed to a hospital but succumbed while undergoing treatment. The exact circumstances leading to the fall are yet to be... twitter/VoQtHjStd6

- Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) September 18, 2026

The school denied this. It said staff were waiting for Varnika's father to arrive and that, when the child suddenly began vomiting, they immediately arranged a vehicle and took her to a nearby hospital, reported NDTV.

Police are continuing to examine the CCTV footage and other circumstances surrounding her death.