US Department Of State Signs $24.3B Deal With Saudi Arabia To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets, But LMT Stock Slips



The sale involves up to 48 F-35 Lightning II stealth jets.

The deal is intended to bolster security for a key non-NATO ally in the Gulf, but faces scrutiny from Israel. The deal could solidify Lockheed Martin's production pipeline.

The State Department has notified Congress of a landmark plan to sell up to 48 F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighters to Saudi Arabia in a proposed transaction valued at up to $24.3 billion.

If finalized, the agreement would mark the first time the United States has agreed to supply its premier stealth warplane to a Middle Eastern nation other than Israel.

According to the State Department, the proposed foreign military sale aligns with key U.S. national security and foreign policy goals by bolstering the defense capability of a major non-NATO ally tasked with maintaining economic and political stability across the Gulf region.

The announcement represents the culmination of years of delicate bilateral negotiations between Washington and Riyadh.

The green light follows signals from President Donald Trump indicating his support for the agreement ahead of a White House visit with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia has long sought to acquire the fifth-generation stealth jets to modernize its air force capabilities.

The prospective sale represents a major victory for Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), the primary manufacturer of the F-35 Lightning II. However, LMT stock slipped about 0.5%.

Geopolitical Challenges And Security Scrutiny

Despite executive branch approval, lawmakers and regional partners are closely examining the proposed transaction.

A central point of friction remains U.S. legal requirements to maintain Israel's "qualitative military edge" (QME) over neighboring Arab nations. Israeli leaders have expressed ongoing security concerns over the prospect of regional neighbors receiving the top-tier warplane. While U.S. officials insist they can preserve Israel's tactical advantage, they have not publicly detailed specific defense offsets or guarantees, Bloomberg reported.

Global Access: Which Other Countries Have The F-35?

Saudi Arabia joins an exclusive list of international operators and program participants that have acquired or ordered the stealth fighter.

Currently, Israel is the only Middle Eastern nation operating the jet. Outside the region, primary NATO partner nations operate or have ordered the aircraft, including the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Norway, Denmark, and Canada.

LMT Stock: Retail ViewRetail sentiment on LMT on Stocktwits shifted to 'neutral' from 'bearish' with 'normal' message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock jumped 45% over the previous session.

LMT stock has gained over 11% year-to-date.

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