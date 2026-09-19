IDSE's 77Th Raising Day: Ethics, Accountability Key For Viksit Bharat

IDSE's 77th Raising Day Conference

The officers of the Indian Defence Service of Engineers (IDSE) cadre under the Military Engineer Services (MES), Ministry of Defence, celebrated their 77th Raising Day at Palam Air Force Station by organising a one-day conference on 17th September 2026, with the central theme:“Ethics, Accountability and Excellence towards achieving the aim of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.”

The conference was attended by dignitaries of various departments and ministries such as the Ministry of Railways, Central Vigilance Commission, Defence Accounts Department, National Highway Authority and Public Sector Undertakings. Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh conveyed their greetings and messages to IDSE officers on the 77th Raising Day. In their messages, they laid emphasis and importance on ethics, transparency and accountability.

Emphasis on Professional Responsibility

AK Jain, IDSE, DG (Pers), delivered the welcome address. He emphasised that as professionals entrusted with public works and government construction, IDSE officers carry a responsibility that goes beyond engineering excellence. Ethics, integrity, accountability and transparency must remain the cornerstone of every decision and every project undertaken. A culture of transparency and accountability not only strengthens public confidence but also reinforces the credibility and reputation of the engineering profession and the government.

Insights from Dignitaries on Ethics and Governance

Vivek Kumar Gupta, IRSE, Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board, highlighted the importance of integrity and ethics in railways, where capital expenditure is of 3 lakh crores. He reiterated the importance of seven benchmarks of ethical practices laid down by Gandhiji. He said excellence is the need of the hour for the entire engineering fraternity if the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is to be achieved.

Lt Gen Vikas Rohella, AVSM, SM, Engineer in Chief, MES emphasised the importance of ethical teachings from an early stage in life. The education system must be strengthened in these directions. The introduction of the Electronic Measurement Book and various other steps taken in MES will go a long way to strengthen ethics and accountability. He also touched upon all the stages of public procurement, and discretion exercised at all stages must be qualified with ethical principles.

Arvind Arora, IDSE (Retd) Ex DG (Pers), spoke on the topic of“Integrity Pact” and ways to eliminate corruption in public procurement. He also highlighted the important role of“Independent External Monitor” in infrastructure projects. He underscored the importance of various checks and balances

Streamlining Vigilance and Digital Initiatives

Rajneesh Tomar, IRSME JS & CVO (MES & BRO) emphasised adopting digital initiatives for resolution and streamlining the procedure of vigilance and disciplinary inquiries to fast-track the disposal of long-pending cases. He emphasised maintaining the balance between enforcement of ethics and accountability and harassment of government officials. He gave importance to reforms needed in MES in addressing and fast disposal of disciplinary cases.

Preventive Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Measures

Sharad Sharma, IDSE, Director CVC, delivered the talk on the ongoing three-month preventive vigilance campaign:“Probity for Prosperity”. He further described the role of the Central Vigilance Commission, Preventive steps in the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to stop corruption, and the different nature of complaints and their disposal, such as PIDPI, etc.

Ashish Nath, IDSE, CVO, NHAI, discussed the different technologies adopted by NHAI to reduce corruption, such as FasTag, zero-cash digital monitoring through Drones, Dash Cams and AI monitoring.

Conference Conclusion

The conference concluded with a vote of thanks given by AK Dubey, IDSE, Joint Director General (Discipline & Vigilance). On this occasion, the complete fraternity of MES, including senior officers of the Corps of Engineers and representatives of all cadre associations such as surveyors, architects, barrack and stores, and administration, were present. (ANI)

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