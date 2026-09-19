Assam CM Urges Investment In Semiconductor Ecosystem At SEMICON India

Assam CM Courts Semiconductor Investors

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged investors and industry stakeholders to explore emerging opportunities in Assam's semiconductor ecosystem, particularly with the Tata Electronics semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging (OSAT) facility at Jagiroad scheduled for commissioning in December this year.

According to the release, while interacting with industrialists and other stakeholders on the sidelines of SEMICON India 2026 at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, the Chief Minister said the State Government was making every effort to ensure the success of the Tata OSAT facility through enabling policies, institutional support and investor-friendly frameworks.

Tata's Jagiroad OSAT Facility

Sarma said the semiconductor ecosystem was expanding rapidly, opening up new avenues for innovation, investment and economic growth. The sector, he said, was no longer confined to chip design and assembly, but was expanding into fabrication, advanced packaging, equipment, materials, research and talent development.

He said the Tata OSAT facility at Jagiroad, once operational, would have the capacity to produce 48 million chips a day and generate around 27,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The facility, he added, would play an important role in positioning Assam, as well as India, as a major hub for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, according to the release.

Strategic Vision for Assam and India

Highlighting Assam's strategic geographical location, the Chief Minister said the State enjoys a unique advantage as the gateway to Southeast Asia and the wider ASEAN consumer markets. With the right ecosystem and investment, Assam could build a full-stack semiconductor industry spanning chip design, fabrication, packaging and testing, he said.

Sarma said the State Government was working to create an investor-friendly environment and provide the policy and institutional support required to make Assam a preferred destination for investment and long-term growth.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's semiconductor mission was entering a new phase. Referring to SEMICON India 2026, Sarma said the conclave was showcasing the future of India's semiconductor industry and“Assam proudly is part of it.”

About SEMICON India 2026

Sarma said the event reflected India's growing capabilities across chip design, manufacturing, research and the wider electronics ecosystem.“From building capacity to creating a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem, India is steadily strengthening its position in the technology landscape”, he said. He described the developments as“a significant step towards a stronger, self-reliant and technology-driven Bharat”.

The three-day SEMICON India 2026 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Organised by the India Semiconductor Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in partnership with SEMI and industry associations, the event is centred around the theme“Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem.”

The event seeks to further strengthen India's position as a reliable partner in the global semiconductor value chain and provides a platform for industry leaders, investors, policymakers, researchers and other stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment.

In addition to the main conference, SEMICON India 2026 features a comprehensive exhibition and a range of initiatives, including workforce development programmes, country pavilions, hackathons and other engagements aimed at promoting innovation, collaboration and capacity building across the semiconductor ecosystem.

More than 500 exhibiting companies are showcasing cutting-edge technologies at the event, with companies from over 20 countries participating in the 2026 edition. The event also features 10 State Pavilions and seven Country Pavilions, including participation from countries such as the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, Sweden, Malaysia and Singapore, according to the release.

The Chief Minister said such a global platform provides Assam an important opportunity to engage with leading companies and investors and showcase the State's potential as an emerging destination for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. (ANI)

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