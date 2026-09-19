Openai Reportedly Poaches Spacex's Mccarthy To Lead Global Sales In Enterprise AI Push



OpenAI recruited SpaceX executive Brian McCarthy as its new Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Fortune reported.

The hiring signals OpenAI's aggressive push to expand its enterprise footprint and scale commercial revenue worldwide. McCarthy joins the AI pioneer after managing commercial and global sales operations at Elon Musk's aerospace firm, SpaceX.

OpenAI has hired aerospace sales executive Brian McCarthy from SpaceX (SPCX) as its vice president of worldwide sales, according to a report by Fortune.

The high-profile recruitment underlines the artificial intelligence startup's growing effort to ramp up its corporate revenue stream and expand its enterprise market reach.

OpenAI is rapidly moving beyond consumer subscriptions to position its enterprise platform like Codex as the primary operating layer for complex business workflows and autonomous agent deployments.

Scaling Global Enterprise Strategy

In his new role at OpenAI, McCarthy will oversee the company's global commercial expansion and enterprise sales strategy. The decision to bring on an executive with extensive experience scaling commercial revenue reflects OpenAI's strategic pivot toward a durable business model powered by corporate contracts.

As competition intensifies across the generative AI sector with rivals rushing to commercialize advanced large language models, enterprise adoption has become a primary driver of revenue growth for top AI developer labs.

SpaceX Leadership

McCarthy joins OpenAI following his tenure at Elon Musk's SpaceX, where he helped manage high-stakes global sales and commercial partnerships. His background in managing enterprise-scale relationships and navigating complex international markets in the aerospace sector brings a unique set of operational skills to OpenAI's leadership stack.

Fortune first reported the executive transition on Thursday. Neither OpenAI nor SpaceX immediately released official public statements about the start date or the position's reporting structure.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' with 'extremely high' message volumes for OpenAI, and was 'bullish' on SPCX stock.

SPCX stock has lost about 3.8% since listing.

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