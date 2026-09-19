ECI Freezes TMC Symbol Congress Alleges BJP's Hand, BJP Hits Back

The Election Commission of India's (ECI) interim order barring both rival Trinamool Congress factions from using the party's name and symbol has triggered a sharp political row, with the Congress accusing the poll panel of acting at the BJP's behest and the BJP saying that the TMC's "erasure" was inevitable after its 2026 poll defeat.

War of Words Erupts Over ECI Order

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal condemned the order, calling it "CEC Gyanesh Kumar's late-night birthday gift to Modi ji" following what he described as an unconstitutional takeover by the BJP. "Those who fought against the BJP, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, are now being given the red carpet to rebel against her and commit the unconstitutional sin of defection with the ECI's help. The ECI has one again proven that it is nothing more than a puppet in the hands of the BJP - a tool to destroy democracy bit by bit. They did it in the case of Shiv Sena, NCP, and now AITC - whoever opposes the BJP is dealt a fatal blow and their entire electoral existence is snatched away from them. We condemn this move, and demand that the ECI immediately restore the two leaves symbol to Mamata Banerjee ji," he said on X.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP MLA Kaustuv Bagchi said that the TMC is being "erased" after the loss in the 2026 Assembly Elections. "This is what we had said from long: Mamata Banerjee, once she loses the election, once Trinamool Congress loses the election, there will be no relevance of the Trinamool Congress party, there will be no existence of the Trinamool Congress party, neither their symbol. That is what precisely has happened. It was Mamata Banerjee, it was Abhishek Banerjee hurling all big dialogues prior to the 2026 elections. They had said that BJP would be diminished, BJP would be eradicated from the state of West Bengal. Now you see, BJP won the elections in 2026, and after BJP won the elections in 2026, it is the Trinamool Congress which is completely being erased from the state of West Bengal," he said in a self-made video.

ECI's Interim Order Explained

Following months of political tensions, the Election Commission of India (ECI) passed an interim order on Thursday barring both rival factions of the Trinamool Congress from using the name "All India Trinamool Congress" or the party's "Flowers and Grass" symbol until the leadership dispute is finally resolved.

The order stated that "Neither of the two groups led by Shri Arup Roy (Petitioner) and the other led by Ms Mamata Banerjee (Respondent) shall be permitted to use the name of the party 'All India Trinamool Congress".

In its order, the Commission said the interim arrangement was meant "to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests," and would remain in force for the upcoming bye-elections until the dispute is settled under Para 15 of the Symbols Order.

Both factions have been directed to inform the Commission, by 11 AM on September 18, of three preferred names by which their respective groups may be recognised, with or without reference to the parent party. They must also submit three preferred free symbols from the Commission's notified list, from which one will be allotted to their candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

Background of the Dispute and Bye-elections

The order followed a hearing on Thursday at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, where the ECI heard the rival factions after seeking their final submissions.

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee heads a group of around 60 of the 80 newly elected TMC MLAs who distanced themselves from former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the party's defeat to the BJP in the Assembly polls held in April.

Both factions have staked a claim to being the“real” Trinamool Congress and approached the Election Commission seeking recognition as the party's legitimate leadership.

The dispute comes ahead of the October 6 by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar, for which both factions have fielded candidates while staking claim to the TMC's traditional symbol.

The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who retained Bhabanipur after defeating Mamata Banerjee there in the 2026 Assembly elections, vacated it.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Nowda.

Polling for the two seats is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9. The Commission has set October 11 as the deadline for completing the entire election process. (ANI)

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