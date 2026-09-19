CM Patel Seeks Lord Ganesha's Blessings, Lauds PM Modi's Rangoli

CM Participates in Ganeshotsav Celebrations

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in Ganeshotsav celebrations in his Ghatlodia Assembly Constituency. He visited the Ganesh pandal at Tarun Nagar-2 in Memnagar and sought Lord Ganesha's blessings. He also participated in the Aarti.

According to a release, CM Patel encouraged devotees by participating in the Ganeshotsav celebrations. He appreciated the themes, decorations, and arrangements made for the grand Ganesh pandals and the installation of the idols. On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, a rangoli showcasing his portrait was created, and lamps were lit. The Chief Minister lauded the artwork.

CM greeted citizens who had come to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the festival and interacted warmly with children. During the Chief Minister's visit, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, City President Prerak Shah, and social and political leaders were present.

PM Modi's Birthday Marked with Prayers and 'Seva'

Maha Aarti at Jagannath Temple

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Bhupendra Patel participated in the Maha Aarti at the renowned Shri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath. According to a release, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, both dignitaries also prayed for his good health and long life.

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' began across the state today, with various events and public welfare programmes being organised. On the occasion, dignitaries prayed for the well-being of the citizens of the state.

'Ek Deepak Aashirwad' Programme

To mark PM Modi's birthday and 25 years of public service, the 'Ek Deepak Aashirwad' programme was held at Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lakefront, where Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries performed Aarti of Maa Bharati as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' celebrations. The event was attended by Minister of State for Urban Development Darshana Vaghela, Ahmedabad East MP Hasmukh Patel, Mayor Hitesh Barot, MLAs Dineshsinh Kushwaha, Kanchan Radadiya, Hasmukh Patel and Kaushik Jain, City President Prerak Shah, Mahant Dilipdasji of Jagannath Temple, along with a large number of devotees and party workers. (ANI)

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