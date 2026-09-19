Trump Says Iran Wants A Deal But Isn't Ready Ahead Of GCC Summit

Trump on Iran Deal and GCC Meeting

US President Donald Trump said Iran wants to reach a deal with Washington but is not yet ready, as he signalled that any agreement must meet US expectations. This comes ahead of Trump's expected meeting with leaders and foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week.

Speaking to ABC 11, Trump said,“Iran wants to make a deal; they're not ready, in my opinion. We're gonna either make a deal that's good, or we're not gonna make a deal at all.” Trump's remarks came as his administration continues to assess the next phase of the conflict with Iran and formulate a post-war strategy.

According to Axios, citing three sources, Trump is expected to meet representatives from the six GCC nations - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman - during the UN General Assembly. The proposed meeting is expected to focus on Washington's ideas for a post-war strategy and the next steps in the conflict. The US State Department sent initial invitations on Wednesday, while the gathering could potentially be expanded to include other Arab and Muslim leaders.

Trump on Wednesday said he was hopeful that Washington was moving“towards the end of the war” and claimed that the US had heard directly from Iran that Tehran wanted to make a deal. The expected talks come as Gulf countries hosting US military bases have faced Iranian attacks during the conflict, while disruptions to oil and natural gas exports have affected regional economies.

Executive Orders on Hunting and Fishing

Separately, Trump hosted more than 100 hunters, anglers and outdoor industry representatives at the White House on Thursday evening (local time), where he signed executive orders aimed at expanding access to hunting and fishing opportunities and changing certain federal regulations.

Speaking at the event, Trump highlighted the scope of presidential authority while discussing fishing regulations.“The power of this office is crazy. I could have banned fishing and driven Johnny hell out of business... I think I am going to do that just for a day or two until he calls me and says, 'Please President, you are putting me out of business,'” Trump said.

Trump also said he had signed an executive order opening millions of acres of federal land to hunters and fishermen and another aimed at reducing federal regulations affecting saltwater anglers, boaters, charter captains and coastal communities. The White House said the orders seek to expand recreational access to federal lands and waterways, encourage hunting and fishing among younger Americans and veterans, improve access to landlocked public parcels, and support wildlife management.

Legislative Actions on Foreign Policy

House Limits Trump's Military Authority on Iran

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 220-204 on a resolution seeking to limit Trump's authority to continue military operations against Iran. The measure, introduced by Democratic Representative Seth Moulton, directs the administration to withdraw US forces from hostilities with Iran, except in specified defensive circumstances. Seven Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the resolution.

New Sanctions Act on Russia and Iran

Separately, the House passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which gives the President discretion to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries that continue purchasing Russian oil and gas, subject to the legislation's conditions. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)