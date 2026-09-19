MSME Ministry Celebrates 3Rd Anniversary Of PM Vishwakarma In Kolkata

The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) celebrated the 3rd Anniversary of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata, West Bengal, on Thursday. According to a release from the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, the occasion marked three years of the Scheme's implementation and highlighted the Government's continued efforts to strengthen the livelihoods, skills and entrepreneurial capabilities of traditional artisans and craftspeople.

West Bengal onboarded for the implementation of PM Vishwakarma in May, marking an important step towards extending comprehensive support to the State's traditional artisans and craftspeople. The celebrations in Kolkata underscored the scheme's significance in empowering Vishwakarmas through skill training, modern tools, institutional credit and market linkages.

Exhibition Showcasing Traditional Crafts

On the occasion of the 3rd Anniversary of PM Vishwakarma, an exhibition showcasing the rich traditional arts and crafts of Vishwakarma artisans was inaugurated by Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of MSME, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for MSME, Dipak Barman, Minister of MSME & Textiles, Government of West Bengal and Ashoke Dinda, Minister of State for MSME & Textiles, Government of West Bengal.

The exhibition provided Vishwakarmas of West Bengal, a platform to showcase their traditional craftsmanship and entrepreneurial skills.

Leaders Highlight Scheme's Impact

Addressing the gathering, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari highlighted the importance of extending skill training and credit support to traditional artisans and craftspeople in the state. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the transformative vision behind PM Vishwakarma and acknowledged its significant role in strengthening the livelihood of artisans and craftspeople across the country.

Outlining the progress of PM Vishwakarma in West Bengal, he stated that more than 7 lakh applications have been received under the scheme. He stated that the Government of West Bengal will expedite the provision of facilitative support to enable Vishwakarmas to avail the benefits under the scheme. The Chief Minister also assured coordinated efforts by the State for effective and timely implementation of PM Vishwakarma across West Bengal in association with the Ministry of MSME, Government of India. He called upon the concerned State agencies to strengthen outreach and implementation so that the benefits of the scheme reach every eligible artisan and craftsperson. He appreciated the implementation of various schemes and initiatives of the Ministry of MSME in West Bengal, noting their contribution to promoting entrepreneurship, generating employment, supporting enterprise development and strengthening the MSME ecosystem in the State. He emphasised that effective implementation of these initiatives would contribute towards realising PM Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The Union Minister for MSME, Jitan Ram Manjhi, highlighted the achievements of the PM Vishwakarma, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17th September 2023, to empower traditional artisans and craftspeople through skill training, provision of modern toolkit, credit and market support. He stated that 30 lakh beneficiaries have already been registered under PM Vishwakarma, out of which around 24.50 lakh have received Basic Skill Training. 18.15 lakh modern toolkits have been delivered through India Post, while 6.18 lakh Vishwakarmas have received loans up to ₹1 lakh at a concessional interest rate of 5% per annum, amounting to Rs 5,297 crore.

Union Minister of State for MSME, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, congratulated the beneficiaries attending the 3rd Anniversary Celebration of PM Vishwakarma and extended her best wishes for their entrepreneurial journey. She encouraged them to make full use of the opportunities and support available under PM Vishwakarma and strive towards becoming successful entrepreneurs. She noted that the event holds special significance for West Bengal, which joined PM Vishwakarma recently, marking the first programme of the Ministry of MSME under this scheme in the State. She emphasised that empowering women entrepreneurs will play a vital role in building stronger families, communities and a prosperous Viksit Bharat.

Dipak Barman, Minister of MSME and Textiles, Government of West Bengal, stated that PM Vishwakarma has emerged as a transformative initiative for traditional artisans and craftspeople, enabling them towards sustainable livelihoods and building stronger enterprises. He appreciated the efforts of the Government to preserve India's rich artisanal heritage while creating new pathways for artisans to prosper and contribute to economic growth.

Officials Outline Scheme Progress and Vision

Addressing the gathering, Bharat Khera, Secretary, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, highlighted the significant achievements of the Scheme over the past three years and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to empowering traditional artisans and craftspeople through skill training, provisioning of modern tools, affordable credit and market linkages. He outlined progress under the Ministry of MSME schemes and recent reforms aimed at strengthening the sector to enhance competitiveness and create greater opportunities for MSMEs.

Highlighting West Bengal's strategic importance, he stated that the State is emerging as a gateway to the eastern and northeastern regions and a key driver of development, offering significant potential for MSME growth.

Rajneesh, Additional Secretary & Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, made a presentation on the PM Vishwakarma, highlighting its key features, achievements and comprehensive support extended to traditional artisans and craftspeople through skill training, modern toolkits, credit and market linkages. He highlighted that 30 lakh beneficiaries have already received benefits under the scheme since its launch on 17th September, 2023 across India, and now, with the onboarding of West Bengal, the Ministry of MSME is committed to a full-scale rollout of the scheme in the State.

Distribution of Benefits to Artisans

During the 3rd Anniversary celebration event, PM Vishwakarma ID/Certificates, toolkits and cheques of Rs 1.00 lakh each were distributed to Vishwakarmas of West Bengal. The event was graced by Ashoke Dinda, Minister of State for MSME and Textiles, Government of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal and Anoop Kumar Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Government of West Bengal.

Over 2000 Vishwakarmas and Panchayat functionaries from different districts of West Bengal participated in the event along with key officials from the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Banks, India Post and officers of Government of West Bengal.

The 3rd Anniversary celebration of PM Vishwakarma marks a significant milestone in the efforts of the Government to facilitate the transition of artisans and craftspeople from being rural entrepreneurs to setting up their own enterprise. The event celebrated the motto of PM Vishwakarma i.e.“Samman, Samarthya and Samriddhi” (ANI)

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