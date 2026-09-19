Gandhinagar: Mega Tree Plantation, Blood Drive Mark PM's 25 Years

As part of a month-long campaign, a mega tree plantation and blood donation drive was organised at the Udyog Bhavan campus in Gandhinagar, featuring a target to plant 1,000 trees. According to a release, as part of a month-long celebration to commemorate the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life, driven by the Gujarat Government, a grand tree plantation and blood donation drive was organised at Udyog Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The event commenced in the distinguished presence of top officials and personnel from various industrial departments. Senior bureaucrats, including The mega drive saw active participation from the top brass of the Gujarat government's industrial administration. Prominent dignitaries present at the event included Mamta Verma (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries and Mines Department, and Industries Commissioner P Swaroop (IAS). They were joined by key officials spearheading the state's industrial growth, including Pravina D.K. (IAS), Managing Director of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC); KC Sampat (IAS), Managing Director of the Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb); and Kshipra Agre (IAS), Commissioner of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The event also witnessed the esteemed presence of Amit Prakash Yadav (IAS), Additional Commissioner of Industries, alongside DD Jadeja (IAS), Mission Director of the Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission (GSBTM), graced the occasion to lend their support and encouragement to the initiative.

Ambitious Greening Plan for Udyog Bhavan

Under this month-long government campaign, an ambitious plan has been undertaken to plant a total of 1,000 trees across the Udyog Bhavan campus. To preserve the environment and expand the green cover, a diverse range of fruit-bearing and flowering plants are being sown. The first phase includes a curated list of over 70 highly useful saplings, comprising sacred and fruit-bearing trees such as Moringa/Drumstick (10), Pomegranate (10), Custard Apple (10), Guava (10), Curry Leaf (5), Bael (5), and Cherry (10). Furthermore, to enhance ecological balance and aesthetic appeal, attractive species including Manila Tamarind (5), Sindoor Rain Tree (5), Karan Lal (5), and Night-blooming Jasmine (5) have been allocated. This diversified plantation strategy will not only transform the Udyog Bhavan premises into a lush green space but also make a crucial contribution toward increasing urban oxygen levels and boosting local biodiversity.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' and EQDC Initiatives

Coinciding with this initiative, the Electronics and Quality Development Centre (EQDC) is also hosting a series of events under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' throughout September and October 2026. This national campaign, running from September 17 to October 17, is dedicated to celebrating the Prime Minister's 25 years in public life. An outline of programs planned under this series includes an industrial visit to EQDC by students of different Engineering College, awareness program in collaboration with GEZIA & followed by a CED MSME RAMP workshop, a training program on "Gunvatta Pathshala" on ISO/IEC 17025 jointly with NABL, conceptual training on Software Testing / Information Technology in association with STQC & GESIA and the grand inauguration of new, state-of-the-art laboratories & official launch of EQDC's new website. The primary objective of these comprehensive programs is to fortify Gujarat's electronics testing and quality ecosystem while simultaneously promoting public service and environmental awareness. (ANI)

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