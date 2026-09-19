EU To Disburse €3.3 Billion To Ukraine For Missiles And Drones

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union (EU) will disburse another EUR 3.3 billion to Ukraine for the procurement of missiles and drones, following her phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

In a readout posted on X, von der Leyen said that Russia was targeting Kyiv and that the EU stood with Ukraine. I just had a phone call with President @ZelenskyyUa. Tomorrow we will disburse €3.3 billion for missile and drones in Ukraine. Full read-out ↓ - Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 17, 2026

She said, "I just had a phone call with President Zelenskyy. Russia is relentlessly targeting Kyiv, trying to make daily life impossible for its inhabitants. We stand with them. And with all Ukrainians. Tomorrow, we will disburse another €3.3 billion to Ukraine, to procure missiles and drones."

von der Leyen also said that the EU had approved funding for Patriot systems through its Ukraine Support Loan, while stressing that further support was needed. She said, "Last week, we approved EU funding for Patriot systems through our Ukraine Support Loan. But clearly more is needed."

New EU-Ukraine Joint Defence Initiative

She said the EU was ready to use remaining funds from the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme to launch a new initiative for joint defence projects between the European Union and Ukraine.“This is why I announced that we were ready to use remaining funds from SAFE to launch a new programme for joint EU-Ukraine defence projects,” von der Leyen said.

She added,“We want to develop together a European air and missile defence system, building on our joint anti-ballistic Freya system. So that we can combine Ukraine's battlefield experience and innovation with Europe's technology and industrial strength."

Broader Support and Path to EU

The European Commission chief also highlighted the broader financial support being provided to Ukraine, saying the EU had mobilised nearly EUR 15 billion for the country this year.“Our support goes well beyond defence. We have already mobilised nearly €15 billion for Ukraine this year. More is coming,” she said.

von der Leyen said she and Zelenskyy also discussed reforms needed in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada to unlock further funding and support Kyiv's path towards the European Union.“We discussed the reforms needed in the Rada to unlock further funding and to keep Ukraine moving forward on its path to our Union,” she said.

She also said that she would carry the message of continued European support for Ukraine at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.“Next week, I will be at the UN General Assembly in New York. My message to Ukraine's friends around the world will be simple: Europe is stepping up. Now others must step up their support too,” von der Leyen said.

Zelenskyy Welcomes 'Very Productive' Conversation

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, in a post on X, said that his conversation with von der Leyen was“very productive” and thanked her for the attention to Ukraine and security issues in her annual State of the Union Address. "I spoke with the President of the European Commission, von der Leyen. A very productive conversation. I thanked Ursula for the attention to Ukraine and security issues in her annual State of the Union Address,” Zelenskyy said.

I spoke with the President of the European Commission, @vonderleyen. A very productive conversation. I thanked Ursula for the attention to Ukraine and security issues in her annual State of the Union Address. The initiative to use the remaining SAFE funds to finance new defense... - Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 17, 2026

He welcomed the initiative to use the remaining SAFE funds for new defence projects between Ukraine and the European Union.“The initiative to use the remaining SAFE funds to finance new defense projects by Ukraine and the European Union is very timely and truly necessary. It is important to implement it,” he said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to cooperate on other security proposals aimed at strengthening Europe and individual countries.“Of course, we are also ready to cooperate on other security proposals that can strengthen all of Europe and each of our countries,” he said.

He added that the two sides discussed measures needed to ensure Ukraine's defence resilience, including financing for the country's defence sector.“We discussed the steps needed to ensure our defense resilience. In great detail, we discussed the issue of financing Ukraine's defense. We are preparing a solution to this problem and agreed to meet in New York on the sidelines of UNGA. Thank you for the support!” Zelenskyy said.

Russian Attacks and US Legislative Action

This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday also welcomed the US House of Representatives' passage of the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, directly linking the legislative action to an overnight wave of Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine.

The Russian assault targeted residential neighbourhoods and power grids across eight regions, leaving over 10 civilians injured, including children, and sparking community fires. In a post on X, President Zelenskyy urged international partners to intensify diplomatic and economic pressure on Moscow to force an end to the war. Zelenskyy called the timing of the Russian assault "symbolic," emphasising that economic pressure remains essential to forcing Moscow to negotiate as the war enters its fifth year. (ANI)

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