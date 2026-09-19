Gangtok: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides DDMA Begins Damage Assessment

Continuous heavy downpours have triggered a series of destructive landslides, mudflows, and road blockages across the Gangtok district, prompting an intensive damage assessment by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Damage Assessment Underway

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gangtok, has initiated an intensive damage assessment across the district following a series of landslides and rain-related incidents triggered by ongoing heavy rainfall. According to DDMA, a multi-agency team led by Kabi Tingda MLA Tshering T Bhutia. Bhutia, along with the OSD to the MLA, councillors, DDMA officials, engineers from the Roads & Bridges Department, the Ranka Block Development Officer and revenue surveyors, inspected several affected sites on Wednesday and Thursday.

Affected Areas Detailed

The teams reportedly surveyed locations hit by landslides, road blockages, mud and debris flows, and damage to residential structures. Affected areas include stretches of the Luing–Ranka Highway near Bojoghari, Lower Bojoghari, Lingding, High Court Road, TNA Gate, VIP Colony, Upper Z-Bojoghari, Pangthang–Lingdok Road, Pamro Gaon, Ling Perbing, Upper and Middle Luing, Phenzong, Ranka, Rakdong Tintek, Daragaon Upper Burtuk, Sichey, Arithang and adjoining localities.

Infrastructure Damage and Precautionary Measures

Several road stretches remain obstructed, restricting vehicular movement. Residential houses have sustained damage, with some structures left vulnerable. Public infrastructure has also been hit, including the Sewage Treatment Plant at Sichey and debris accumulation near the Enchey School 33/11 kV Switching Station, identified as a potential hazard. As an immediate precaution, tarpaulins have been placed at vulnerable slide zones to limit further rainwater seepage.

Directives Issued and Public Advisory

District Collector and DDMA Chairman have directed line departments to clear roads and debris, restore connectivity, verify damages and provide assistance to affected residents. Field teams continue ground-level inspections to prioritise interventions, it is informed.

Authorities have appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution, avoid unnecessary travel through landslide-prone zones, and stay especially alert at night. Residents living near unstable slopes have been advised to monitor for cracks, slope movement or falling debris and report any signs immediately to facilitate timely response. (ANI)

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