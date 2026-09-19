WEF Urges Institutionalised Public-Private Partnership For Security

Rising geopolitical conflicts and the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping the global security landscape, increasing the need for“institutionalised public-private cooperation,” according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) report.

As per WEF, the private sector is being increasingly exposed toward the rising geopolitical tensions while being a“critical” actor in shaping pathways towards greater global security.“There is therefore a need for more institutionalized partnerships between the public and private sectors to develop mechanisms for safeguarding and promoting stability, and preventing or de-escalating conflict,” it said.

The Case for Public-Private Cooperation

Highlighting companies operating across borders play a key role in supporting the global financial system, the report noted, moving from ad hoc or consultative engagement towards more institutionalised public-private cooperation could bolster global stability and enable governments to develop more strategic and sustainable security policies.

However, such cooperation involves several trade-offs, including balancing information sharing with the protection of sensitive data and intellectual property, managing reputational risks, and absorbing potential commercial and regulatory costs. Closer cooperation can also create new dependencies and systemic vulnerabilities, while tensions may emerge between national security priorities and companies' global commercial interests.

“Governments should therefore treat private sector engagement as a strategic element of security planning rather than an episodic source of consultation during moments of crisis. Equally, businesses should invest in the capabilities needed to participate effectively – including geopolitical analysis, crisis preparedness, executive-level governance and trusted mechanisms for information sharing.”

AI: A New Frontier for Security Cooperation

WEF identified artificial intelligence as a major area for such cooperation, noting that“The AI era necessitates new models of global security cooperation.”

The report said the private sector already sits at the heart of the global security architecture, particularly in AI, where a handful of hyperscalers develop and control frontier models, cloud infrastructure, computing capacity and data pipelines.

“States are not the custodians of these advanced technologies, but they often seek to exercise control over them,” WEF noted, citing a recent incident in which US export controls forced Anthropic to suspend and later restore access to its Fable and Mythos models.

As per WEF, AI is complicating traditional security frameworks as capabilities are distributed across corporate infrastructure, evolve continuously and may not be fully understood until models are evaluated or deployed. It also highlighted that the dual-use nature of AI allows the same models to support defensive and offensive applications, while cross-border AI-driven cyberattacks, disinformation and autonomous agents make attribution and accountability increasingly difficult.

“Responsibility is distributed even as harm is concentrated. When attribution is ambiguous, deterrence becomes harder to operationalize, given that it is less clear who to punish, constrain or compel.”

WEF Recommendations for Cooperation

Given these challenges, WEF recommended that governments and private institutions proactively build the foundations for cooperation by institutionalising engagement while retaining flexibility, clearly defining roles and accountability, and building trust through incremental collaboration. It also called for information-sharing and crisis communication channels, joint planning and common standards to strengthen preparedness, and the piloting of new cooperation models through trusted coalitions. (ANI)

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