Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Today Heavy Rain Alert Issued For North Bengal

Kolkata and several South Bengal districts are likely to witness rain and thunderstorms this Friday, while the weather office has warned of heavy rainfall across hilly and adjoining areas of North Bengal.

Kolkata will likely wake up to gloomy skies since morning. The sun might come out, but it will not last long. The Alipore weather department predicts rain at different times of the day. The city has a strong chance of moderate rain today.

Kolkata will record a minimum temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius today. The city will still feel hot and muggy even if it rains.

Kolkata air will hold a high amount of moisture. Alipore recorded 83 percent relative humidity on the morning of September 17, and it jumped to 94 percent by evening. Citizens will face similar humidity-related discomfort this Friday.

The Gangetic districts of South Bengal will see rain and thunderstorms today. Scattered showers will hit Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Bardhaman, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram.

Gangetic West Bengal will witness lightning strikes and gusty winds today. The weather forecast warns that Kolkata will experience thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

The weather situation looks quite serious for North Bengal today. The weather department has issued a heavy rain alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar will experience heavier rainfall.

Several places in North Bengal received significant rainfall over the last 24 hours. Cooch Behar recorded 63 mm of rain, while Jalpaiguri received 32.2 mm. The ongoing rain will likely change local conditions across the hills and Dooars region today.

Kolkata and Gangetic West Bengal will continue to get rain and thunderstorms from September 18 to September 20. The weather office has not issued any major alerts from September 21 onwards, though the sky might remain cloudy.