Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Latest Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Alert For 4 Days As Bay Of Bengal System Intensifies

The IMD has issued a major weather warning for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next four days as a low-pressure system develops.

The weather department just dropped some sudden news for the Telugu states. People will finally get relief from the severe heat and humidity. The IMD confirmed that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see heavy to very heavy rains for the next four days. A low-pressure area will form in the Bay of Bengal by September 19. Officials expect this system to move towards the South Odisha and North Andhra coasts. These showers will likely cover the current rainfall deficit.

Rain intensity will increase across Telangana day by day. The weather department announced that heavy showers will lash the state from September 20 to 23. The IMD issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, undivided Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Nagarkurnool districts. Officials advised commuters to stay careful as thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at 40 to 50 kmph will hit these areas.

Cyberabad CP Dr Ramesh issued key guidelines to prevent traffic jams during the Ganesh immersion processions and heavy rains in Hyderabad. He requested IT companies to give phased early logouts to their employees after 2 PM from September 18 to 25. He also asked them to allow work from home wherever possible to reduce road traffic. He suggested educational institutions conduct online classes to avoid rain-related troubles.

A surface circulation over North Thailand will create a low-pressure area in the Andaman Sea. The IMD stated that this system will travel west-northwest and turn into a deep depression by September 21 or 22. It might cross the coast between North Andhra and South Odisha by September 24. Some experts predict this deep depression will intensify into Cyclone Arnab. Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema will receive heavy rains with strong winds due to this effect. Officials ordered fishermen not to venture into the rough sea.

Both states are currently seeing completely different weather patterns. Nellore recently recorded a massive maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius. People are struggling with the extreme humidity. However, this new low-pressure system will cool down the weather suddenly. The IMD clarified that the low pressure in the Arabian Sea and the upcoming Bay of Bengal cyclone will bring rains to Telangana, AP, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh for the next week. Officials advised everyone to stay alert and follow the weather department updates.