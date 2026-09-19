BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

BJP National President Nitin Nabin attended the morning aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Friday, offering prayers at one of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the most revered Shiva shrines in the country, continues to draw a large number of devotees and dignitaries throughout the year, with its Bhasma Aarti ritual remaining a major spiritual attraction for pilgrims visiting Ujjain.

Prayers for Nation's Well-being

Nitin Nabin, after receiving the blessings of Mahakal, said that this is the first time he has come to visit this sacred land after becoming the president "Today, for the whole country, for all of India, we all offered prayers to Mahakal for their well-being and peace. And along with that, we've also received their blessings. From this sacred land, glory and fame to all people. And today, after coming to Madhya Pradesh, no one leaves the city of Mahakal without getting their blessings. I was also lucky today to visit Mahakal for the first time after becoming the president," he said.

He also extended the blessings of Mahakal to PM Modi so that he keeps guiding the country toward greater heights. He said, "I hope that, just as we celebrated our honourable Prime Minister's birthday yesterday, dedicated to service and commitment, Lord Mahakal blesses him to keep driving the country's development forward with even more success and achievement."

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' Marks PM's Birthday

Meanwhile, yesterday, on 17th September, Nitin Nabin lit the“Aashirwad Ka Diya” (Lamp of Blessing) on Thursday at Ram Ghat along the holy, life-liberating River Shipra in Ujjain. The event took place under the party's nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedicated public service.

"We all extend our heartiest congratulations to the illustrious Prime Minister on his birthday and pray for his long and successful life. Today, celebrating the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Service Day), the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' has been launched. This campaign is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment over 25 years of public life toward national service, public welfare, and bringing positive change to the life of the last person standing in society. His extended journey in public life has successfully intertwined the spirit of service and dedication with mass public participation."

'Nation's Pradhan Sevak'

BJP National President emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the nation's 'Pradhan Sevak'. "Earlier, during Congress regimes, when one rupee left Delhi, only 15 paise reached the beneficiary's account. However, our Pradhan Sevak ensured that if one rupee leaves Delhi, the full 100 paise reaches the poor person's bank account. This is our Pradhan Sevak's priority. Today, he is a leader who unites the country under the motto 'Nation First'. Under his guidance, the nation's cultural heritage has been revitalised. Be it the construction of the magnificent Ram Temple on the holy land of Ayodhya or the revitalisation of the sacred land of Mahakal, we all salute him today for these historic milestones."

BJP chief stated that seeing the positive transformations in society, the meaningful changes in people's lives, and the growing self-confidence across the nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citizens from every section and family are coming together to light the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya'.

Grand Welcome in Madhya Pradesh

BJP National President Nitin Nabin received a grand welcome upon his arrival in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Party workers and local citizens greeted him warmly at multiple locations. (ANI)

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