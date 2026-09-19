'I'll Switch To Zomato': Man Uses Swiggy Support To Chase Job Update Goes Viral

A job seeker has found an unusual way to follow up on his application-and the internet is amused. Instead of contacting a traditional recruitment channel, the man reportedly turned to Swiggy's customer support chat to ask about the status of his job application.

The unusual interaction quickly caught attention online because of the man's playful threat to switch to rival food-delivery platform Zomato if Swiggy failed to respond.

Check the viral post here:

Job Hunting Final Boss.I will switch to Zomato if they do not answer! twitter/e3PPxE0xk0

- Ojas Sharma (@OjasSharma276) September 16, 2026

The incident highlights the increasingly creative ways job seekers are attempting to get the attention of companies amid competitive hiring processes. While customer support chats are generally meant for resolving issues related to orders, payments and other services, this applicant decided to use the platform for a very different purpose.

According to the viral exchange, the man followed up regarding his application and told Swiggy's support team that he would“switch to Zomato if they don't answer.” The tongue-in-cheek approach appears to have added a humorous twist to what is otherwise a familiar experience for job seekers: waiting for an update after applying for a position.

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Screenshots of the interaction have been shared online, prompting reactions from social media users who found the applicant's approach both unexpected and entertaining. The exchange also reflects how brand loyalty and customer-service conversations can sometimes become part of internet humour.

Swiggy and Zomato frequently feature in online conversations involving their services, delivery experiences and workplace culture. However, using a customer-support window as an unofficial recruitment follow-up channel is far less conventional.

The viral post has resonated with people familiar with the uncertainty that often follows job applications, when candidates may wait days or weeks without receiving a clear response. The man's strategy turns that familiar frustration into a light-hearted interaction involving two of India's best-known food-delivery platforms.

While it remains unclear whether the unusual follow-up helped the applicant receive a response about his application, the exchange has certainly succeeded in attracting attention online. For many viewers, the humorous“Swiggy versus Zomato” angle made an ordinary job-application follow-up considerably more memorable.

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