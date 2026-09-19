Maharashtra FDA Seizes Gutkha, Milk Products Worth Lakhs Statewide

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carried out statewide action against food establishments and suppliers, seizing banned gutkha, pan masala, milk and milk products, and other food items worth several lakhs of rupees.

Statewide Seizures in Detail

As part of the action, the FDA seized gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 4,10,782 in Nagpur, along with two vehicles valued at Rs 8 lakh. Three establishments were checked during the operation, following which three FIRs were registered and three persons were arrested.

The total value of milk and milk products seized during the festival campaign stood at Rs 7,38,230, with 2,813 kg of products confiscated.

Other food items, including supari, namkeen and toddy, weighing 2,580 kg and 12.5 litres, respectively, worth Rs 4,66,802 were also seized.

Action in Konkan Division

In the Konkan division, the FDA seized 479 kg of khowa and 958 kg of sweet mawa worth Rs 3,16,140 from a vehicle at Kashimira in Mira Road. The products were found to be unfit for sale and stored in unhygienic conditions without proper temperature control.

Another vehicle was found carrying 659 kg of khowa and 220 kg of sweet mawa worth Rs 2,69,940.

At Charoti Toll in Palghar, 174 kg of sweet mawa worth Rs 48,720 was seized after it was found to be substandard and misbranded.

Crackdown in Pune and Kolhapur

In the Pune division, 126 kg of milk sweets worth Rs 63,000 were seized from an establishment in Karad, Satara, after the products were found to have been prepared in unhygienic conditions.

In Kolhapur, 99 kg of khowa and 98 kg of rabdi worth Rs 40,430 were seized over licensing and labelling violations.

Mumbai Hotels Face Action

In Mumbai, the FDA inspected 27 hotels and restaurants. Licences of 14 establishments were suspended, while 13 others were issued improvement notices.

The FDA also suspended the licences of four establishments in Mumbai for violations of food safety and hygiene requirements.

The action followed inspections that found several lapses, including unhygienic food-handling practices, improper storage, pest infestation, inadequate worker training and absence of required water testing reports.

The FDA said the action was undertaken as part of its statewide enforcement drive. (ANI)

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