403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Missing Meghana Movie Review: A Thriller Packed With Twists, But Lacking Consistent Thrills
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ram Karthik, Ankith Koyya, and Ammu Abhirami star in the new movie 'Missing Meghana'. It's a mystery thriller about a girl's kidnapping. So, how does it hold up? Here's our take.Young actors Ram Karthik, Ankith Koyya, and Ammu Abhirami are in the lead roles for 'Missing Meghana'. The film also features Goparaju Ramana, Vempah Kasi, Vaidika Senjalia, Mahipal, Ruchitha, and Nalini. Vachaspathi directed the movie, while Panchumarthi Naresh Babu produced it under the First Copy Movies and KD & Co banners. Vanaraz handled the story and screenplay. The film released on Friday, September 18. Its teasers, trailers, and songs really grabbed attention and built up expectations. So, let's find out in this review if the movie lives up to the hype.The story kicks off with Meghana's (Ammu Abhirami) missing case. Her father, Goparaju Ramana, gets worried when she doesn't return home even after 10 PM. He goes out looking and finds her scooter, and a little further, her bag. He suspects a kidnapping and immediately files a police complaint. The local SI doesn't take it seriously, but an ACP steps in to investigate. The police start questioning all the suspects one by one-a guy who was after her, a servant from Meghana's bakery, and a local rowdy. During the investigation, they find out about Meghana's boyfriend, Karthik (Ram Karthik), who she had been talking to constantly. When they question Karthik, he reveals his own past love story and how he met Meghana. But here's the twist: Meghana's marriage was already fixed with the ACP. So, did Meghana really fall for Karthik after her engagement? How did they even meet? What's Karthik's backstory? And what is Ankith Koyya's role in all this? The film is a suspenseful ride trying to answer whether Meghana was kidnapped or murdered.This film is mainly a suspense mystery thriller, but it also has a love story-a pretty different one at that. We've seen movies where an engaged girl falls for someone else, but this one has a unique angle. The 'Missing Meghana' plot keeps you interested with its many twists and unexpected turns. The film reveals a new twist right from the beginning, keeping you on your toes. As the police question suspects, new details emerge. The way Meghana and Karthik's relationship is revealed is quite fresh, but there's another twist involving Ankith Koyya's character that's also great. The only problem is, at a certain point, the audience can guess what's coming next, which kills some of the excitement. The first half moves at a breakneck speed, but the second half feels a bit stretched. The film takes its own sweet time to reveal Karthik's love story and his connection with Meghana. While their love track starts off new, it soon becomes routine and a bit boring. The movie's main emotional connect is missing. Many scenes just come and go. Even the twists don't have a big impact. The father-daughter bond doesn't feel convincing, and casting Goparaju, who looks more like a grandfather, as the father doesn't help. The climax could have been much better. On the plus side, the movie has a short runtime and ends quickly. Some twists do manage to impress. Overall, it's a decent time-pass film for the audience.Ram Karthik plays the role of Karthik. He did a great job as a guy who has faced love failure and was also convincing in the love track with Meghana. He delivered a very settled performance, and this could be a good comeback film for him. Ankith Koyya's role is also good, and he totally nailed it. The twist in his character is fantastic. Ammu Abhirami did a fine job as Meghana and really got into the skin of the character. She was impressive in her screen time. Goparaju Ramana, playing the father, delivered his part in his signature style. Vempah Kasi's role as the ACP is another highlight of the film; he performed very well. Mahipal, as the bakery boy, also shines and this role will surely get him more recognition. The rest of the cast was just okay.RR Dhruvan's songs are the backbone of this film. All three songs-two melodies and one breakup song-are fantastic. The background music is also good, but in some places, it reminds you of the score from older films. Shyam K Naidu's camera work is impressive, giving the film a grand visual feel. Basawa's editing is sharp, but there were a few moments where the continuity felt a bit off. Vanaraz's story and screenplay are good. Director Vachaspathi's execution is impressive in many parts, especially in how he handled the twists and turns. However, he could have done better. If the team had paid more attention to creating a 'wow factor' and a stronger climax twist, the movie would have been even better.'Missing Meghana' is a movie that keeps you engaged for the most part with its twists and turns. If you are a fan of mystery thrillers, you will probably like it. Rating: 2.75
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment