Sardar 2 Global Box Office Collection: Karthi's Spy Thriller Makes Splash, Earns Rs 22 Crore

Karthi is back with a bang, playing a double role once again in 'Sardar 2'. This film is the much-awaited sequel to the 2022 spy action thriller, 'Sardar'. P.S. Mithran, who directed the first part, is back in the director's chair. However, this time, there's a new team of writers on board.

The first film was written by the director along with M.R. Pon Parthipan, Roju, Bipin Ragu, and Geevee. For 'Sardar 2', the writing credits go to Rathna Kumar, Aashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi, with Nambi getting a screenplay credit. They have based the new story on P.S. Mithran's original characters and world. The film has already made a solid start at the box office, earning ₹22 crore globally.

Theatre reports suggest that audiences are loving Karthi's intense performance as both Chandra Bose, codenamed Sardar, and Inspector Vijay Prakash. Rajisha Vijayan is also returning from the first film. A major new addition that's getting everyone excited is S.J. Suryah. The star-studded cast also includes Ashika Ranganath, Malavika Mohanan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Sha Ra, Babu Antony, O.A.K. Sundar, and Anbu Thasan in other important roles.

There's another big change in the music department. While G.V. Prakash Kumar composed the music for the first part, Sam C.S. has taken over as the music director for the sequel. The technical crew includes George C. Williams as the cinematographer and Vijay Velukutty as the editor. Production design is handled by Rajeevan Nambiar, with art direction by MSP Madhavan and A.P. Palpandi.

The film is produced by S. Lakshman Kumar under the Prince Pictures banner, in association with Ishan Saxena of IVY Entertainment.

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