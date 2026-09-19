GME Stock Heads For Third Week Of Gains: Retail Says Gamestop Is 'Primed And Ready' As Jim Cramer Turns Bullish



GameStop's strong Q2 results showed progress in its turnaround, with collectibles sales up 57%, record operating income, and higher EBITDA.

CEO Ryan Cohen then bought 1 million shares for $20.4 million. Jim Cramer took a rare bullish view of GameStop, saying the company is profitable and its turnaround is showing progress.

GameStop Corp (GME) stock is on track for a third straight weekly gain, climbing more than 7% this week as a wave of bullish catalysts strong quarterly results, an insider buy from CEO Ryan Cohen, and an unexpected nod from“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer reignites retail enthusiasm around the video game retailer.

GameStop stock edged 0.4% higher overnight, ahead of Friday. The stock has also surged nearly 24% this month, on track for best monthly performance in over a year.

A String Of Catalysts For GameStop

Last week, GameStop posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) earnings, giving investors fresh evidence that Cohen's multiyear restructuring- closing underperforming stores, trimming costs, and leaning into higher-margin collectibles- is starting to show up on the bottom line.

Collectibles sales jumped 57%, operating income reached a record $160.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $174 million. GameStop ended the quarter with $5.4 billion in cash and related assets and raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA target to more than $650 million.

Following the results, Ryan Cohen, GameStop's CEO and chairman, bought 1 million additional shares of the company for about $20.4 million on Sept.13. The shares were purchased at prices between $20.02 and $20.47, with an average price of $20.38 per share. After the purchase, Cohen directly owns 39.35 million GameStop shares, worth about $895.5 million based on the last closing price.

Jim Cramer Turns Bullish On GameStop

On Thursday, Cramer offered a rare bullish take on "Mad Money," a departure from his historically bearish stance on the stock.

"I think it actually works for me," Cramer said. "It's a profitable company, and they're trying to turn it around, and I think they're having some success. I'm willing to say that stock is a buy."

What GME Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bullish' territory.

A user said,“she just needed a cool down. She is primed and ready.”

Another user said,“Cramer trying to pre- save face bc he knows something gooooood is coming and he has talked all that shit in the past.”

A third user said,“This company somehow appears to have actually turned around, so Props to RC and his team!!!”

GME stock has gained 13% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.