Uttarakhand Sends Relief To Nepal As Flood Death Toll Climbs To 1,410

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off a convoy of vehicles carrying essential relief materials for the disaster-affected people of neighbouring Nepal from the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Friday. The consignment, comprising crucial relief provisions, has been dispatched to assist families grappling with the aftermath of recent natural calamities in the Himalayan nation.

Nepal Flood Devastation

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has climbed to 1,410, while 6,145 people remain missing, according to the latest update issued by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), as rescue, relief and recovery operations continue across the affected districts.

The NDRRMA's update on Thursday said the casualties included 549 males, 336 females and 525 unidentified human remains. The highest number of deaths was reported from Chitwan at 364, followed by Nawalparasi East with 232, Nawalparasi West with 222, Nuwakot with 203 and Rasuwa with 199.

The disaster has also left thousands displaced, with 13,756 people rescued so far. As many as 344 people were undergoing treatment at 19 hospitals, while 290 had been discharged. Security agencies have provided treatment to 9,820 people.

CM Dhami Praises PM Modi on Birthday

Earlier on Thursday, Dhami called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the architect of modern India, who has dedicated every moment of his life to the nation. CM Dhami said, "PM Modi is the architect of modern India who has dedicated every single moment of his life to Mother India, devoting it to the nation's welfare and its advancement."

He added, "On his birthday, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him on behalf of the entire populace of Uttarakhand, and I pray to the Almighty, invoking the deities of Uttarakhand, Baba Kedar, and Lord Badri Vishal, to forever shower their grace upon him. May he enjoy a long and healthy life, and may our country continue to benefit from his leadership for a long time to come."

Viksit Bharat Vision

Highlighting the Viksit Bharat vision, the Chief Minister said PM Modi is the first Prime Minister to articulate the resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat'. "Work is progressing steadily in that direction across the board-whether it involves establishing new institutions, launching new projects, undertaking historic initiatives, developing infrastructure, or building IIMs, IITs, and new airports. Be it the construction of four-lane or six-lane roads, highways, overbridges, or advancements in the railway sector-unprecedented work has been accomplished in every field; no sector has been left untouched," CM said. (ANI)

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