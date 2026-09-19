Revanth Reddy Meets Chouhan, Seeks Centre's Support For El Nino

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhapur, Hyderabad, and sought the Centre's support in addressing challenges arising from the impact of El Nino in the state, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and senior officials were present at the meeting.

CM Seeks More Houses, El Nino Support

The Chief Minister thanked Chouhan for allocating two lakh houses to Telangana in the first phase under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). According to the CMO, Revanth Reddy had earlier submitted a representation to the Union Minister in Delhi in July, seeking sanction of houses for 11,56,915 eligible rural families. He requested Chouhan to allocate the remaining 9.56 lakh houses in line with the state's demand.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Union Minister on the impact of El Nino in Telangana and said electricity consumption in the agricultural sector had increased due to rainfall deficit conditions. The CMO said Revanth Reddy explained that the state government had prepared advance plans to prevent shortages of drinking water and electricity amid the El Nino situation and sought necessary support from the Centre to address challenges in the agricultural sector.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that fine rice is being supplied to the poor through ration shops and that farmers are being encouraged to cultivate fine-variety paddy with a bonus of Rs 500. He said farmers were also being encouraged to adopt alternative crops in view of El Nino conditions. According to the CMO, Revanth Reddy informed Chouhan about the establishment of a 250-acre fruit and vegetable market built to international standards and sought cooperation to encourage farmers to adopt crop diversification.

Centre, States to Devise Joint Strategy for Rabi Season

Chouhan participated in a tree plantation programme at a hotel in Hyderabad and said the Centre and states would work together on strategies for the upcoming Rabi crop. Speaking to reporters, he said,“Today, a Regional Agriculture Conference is being held in Hyderabad. Our country possesses great diversity. There are distinct agro-climatic zones. There are various types of soil. And there are diverse resources. Therefore, a single agricultural policy for the entire country cannot be formulated from one central location."

He said regional conferences were being held to discuss the specific challenges faced by southern states and formulate plans for the Rabi season based on their requirements. Chouhan said the impact of El Nino was more pronounced in the south and that contingency plans had been prepared for districts that had received very low rainfall.“The impact of El Niño is also more pronounced in the south. Rainfall has been significantly deficient in several districts. Consequently, the central government, in collaboration with state governments, is devising a strategy to tackle the effects of El Nino,” Chouhan said.

He said the conference would discuss crop diversification, pulses and oilseeds, palm oil, fruits, vegetables and horticulture, besides the Pulses Mission, Digital Agriculture Mission, natural farming, soil health, quality seeds and the issue of substandard and spurious pesticides.

“We will also discuss topics like natural farming and how to maintain soil health. Excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides is degrading soil health and adversely affecting human health. Therefore, we intend to discuss this in detail. We will also address the issue of substandard and spurious pesticides,” he said.

The Union Minister said the Centre and states would work together for farmers, agriculture and the public, adding that ensuring food security was crucial. (ANI)

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