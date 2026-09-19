Riteish Deshmukh To Karishma Tanna: Bollywood Stars Flaunt Their New Iphone 18 Pro Max

Bollywood celebrities are famous for their love of luxury and their latest obsession seems to be Apple's new flagship smartphones. Few B-town stars were prompt to flaunt their new devices on social media with the arrival of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India.

Riteish Deshmukh's 'Mera Waala Blue' Moment

Riteish Deshmukh grabbed attention after sharing a picture with his brand-new iPhone 18 Pro Max in the Glacier Blue shade. The actor flashed a wide smile while posing with the phone and captioned the post,“Mera waala blue.”

The post quickly drew amusing reactions from fans and celebrities. While one user called him“Bade log”, another jokingly asked if the actor was trying to make everyone jealous. Zareen Khan also joined the conversation, writing,“Merko bhi chahiye.”

Neha Dhupia, Karishma Tanna Join The iPhone Club

Riteish isn't the only Bollywood celebrity showing off Apple's latest launch. Neha Dhupia and Karishma Tanna have also shared pictures with the iPhone 18 Pro Max in the Burgundy colour.

Earlier, Triptii Dimri and singer AP Dhillon were seen at the launch event of the iPhone 18 at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, Cupertino. Online chatter about the new models had already generated plenty of chatter.

Vicky Kaushal Spotted At Apple Store

Vicky Kaushal was also spotted at an Apple Store as customers queued up to get their hands on the latest iPhone models. Some buyers reportedly waited for several hours, with one customer claiming to have spent around 10 to 12 hours in the queue to become one of the first people to get the new phone.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Vicky Kaushal arrives at the Apple Store in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) as sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max begin in India IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2026

With celebrities and eager fans alike rushing to get their hands on the latest models, the iPhone 18 launch has certainly created plenty of buzz both online and outside Apple Stores.