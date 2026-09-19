Attack On BJP's Ravneet Bittu Ahead Of 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'

BJP Leader Alleges Attack by AAP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday alleged that his cavalcade was attacked while he was on his way to Pathankot to attend the launch of the party's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'. Bittu alleged that his security team apprehended three individuals who were allegedly linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He further alleged that local MLA Sherry had sent the individuals to prevent him from participating in the yatra. "Such incidents are a grave threat to democracy and the safety of political leaders," Bittu said. He also said that if anything happens to him, the Punjab Chief Minister and the Punjab DGP would be responsible for his safety and security.

Bittu called on the Punjab Government to immediately investigate the incident and ensure the safety of every political worker and leader.

BJP Launches 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'

BJP National President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to flag off the party's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' from Pathankot today. The yatra will cover 4,000 kilometres across all 117 Assembly constituencies before concluding in Jalandhar on September 30, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally.

'Movement Against Drug Abuse'

Nabin said the party is launching a movement against drug abuse in Punjab, alleging that the state's youth have been pushed towards addiction and promising to undertake the campaign alongside families affected by the menace.

Speaking to ANI, Nabin said, "I believe that the youth of Punjab-descendants of hardworking farming families, heirs to a rich culture and a thriving industrial sector that was once a source of pride for the entire nation-have been pushed into the clutches of addiction and left completely directionless. This generation could have been a symbol of honour for Punjab and a driving force in shaping its future; instead, they were led astray."

"I also believe that political parties in the state exploited the drug issue merely to gain power, only to treat the drug trade as a business venture or a source of profit once in office, allowing it to flourish under political patronage. The Bharatiya Janata Party is now launching a movement against this. Following the nationwide mass movement against drugs initiated by the PM on August 2nd, the Punjab BJP is organizing a campaign to take a stand against this menace. We will undertake this journey alongside families who have lost loved ones and deeply understand this pain and suffering," he further said. (ANI)

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